Shrewsbury 0 Wigan 3 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Made one decent early save before beaten at his near post by deflection and across goal from a free-kick. Missed out on setting a League One clean sheet record for Town.
Missed record 6
Matthew Pennington
Started the game particularly well with some excellent headers but was powerless as Wigan got into their stride.
Powerless 6
Tom Flanagan
Tried to lead the Town backline and did OK early on. Was frustrated with the ball later on.
Frustrated 6
Aaron Pierre
A first start in almost three months was a surprise. Pierre caught the eye and did well at times on what’s likely a farewell display.
Farewell 7
Josh Daniels
Another possibly making his final Town appearance, he worked typically hard all game and was a threat. Could’ve had a couple of assists.
Threat 7
Tyrese Fornah
The midfielder’s loan from Nottingham Forest came to an end in frustrating style. Rightly annoyed with controversial free-kick conceded for opener.
Annoyed 6
Luke Leahy
A return to midfield. Used the ball well in the early stages but was unable to help Town get any foothold later.
Switch 6
Josh Vela
A possible final Town outing marked with an unlucky own goal. Town missed his drive to push them on when needed.
No drive 6
George Nurse
A 23rd birthday to forget with mistakes for all goals pointed out by the manager. Poor end to good season.
Errors 5
Ryan Bowman
Wouldn’t stick for the striker on a difficult afternoon. Toiled away but didn’t get a chance or moment drop his way in the box.
Toiled 6
Daniel Udoh
A couple of bright early moments including a decent strike but really should have made it 17 goals for the season when he squandered a late consolation chance.
Spurned 6
Substitutes
Shaun Whalley (for Nurse, 86); The Town icon looks set to bow out of the club after seven years of memorable service. He received a deserved standing ovation in cameo. Felt like a farewell n/a. Tom Bloxham (for Udoh, 88). Saikou Janneh (for Bowman, 90+2). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Craig, Barlow, Caton.