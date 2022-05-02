Shrewsbury 0 Wigan 3 - Player Ratings

Jason Kerr of Wigan Athletic and Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made one decent early save before beaten at his near post by deflection and across goal from a free-kick. Missed out on setting a League One clean sheet record for Town.

Missed record 6

Matthew Pennington

Started the game particularly well with some excellent headers but was powerless as Wigan got into their stride.

Powerless 6

Tom Flanagan

Tried to lead the Town backline and did OK early on. Was frustrated with the ball later on.

Frustrated 6

Aaron Pierre

A first start in almost three months was a surprise. Pierre caught the eye and did well at times on what’s likely a farewell display.

Farewell 7

Josh Daniels

Another possibly making his final Town appearance, he worked typically hard all game and was a threat. Could’ve had a couple of assists.

Threat 7

Tyrese Fornah

The midfielder’s loan from Nottingham Forest came to an end in frustrating style. Rightly annoyed with controversial free-kick conceded for opener.

Annoyed 6

Luke Leahy

A return to midfield. Used the ball well in the early stages but was unable to help Town get any foothold later.

Switch 6

Josh Vela

A possible final Town outing marked with an unlucky own goal. Town missed his drive to push them on when needed.

No drive 6

George Nurse

A 23rd birthday to forget with mistakes for all goals pointed out by the manager. Poor end to good season.

Errors 5

Ryan Bowman

Wouldn’t stick for the striker on a difficult afternoon. Toiled away but didn’t get a chance or moment drop his way in the box.

Toiled 6

Daniel Udoh

A couple of bright early moments including a decent strike but really should have made it 17 goals for the season when he squandered a late consolation chance.

Spurned 6

Substitutes