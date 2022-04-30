Steve Cotterill happy to have several top Shrewsbury performers

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town held their end of season awards in midweek and Daniel Udoh was voted by his peers as the top performer.

The striker received eight votes while a total of five players were in the running, and Cotterill was pleased to have had several vying for the gong.

“I think there’s been lots of good, standout performers this year,” said Cotterill.

“If you look at it, I think there was five of them who got involved in the votes this year. Last year, it was pretty much unanimous with Josh Vela.

“So, I think that’s another bit of progression, that there’s different votes and more votes being spread around the team.

“That’s always pleasing. It was nice for Josh he was the standout last year, but it’s actually better for the team and the club that it was spread over five of them this year.”

Cotterill, meanwhile, with the season finishing today, is also pleased to have had several players hit the 50-game mark in 2021/22.

George Nurse had played 52 times before today’s game with Wigan, with Matthew Pennington and Udoh on 50. Marko Marosi and Luke Leahy were both hoping to reach that milestone against the Latics as well.

“It’s important to have robust players who can play that amount of games,” added Cotterill.