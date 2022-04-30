Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill: Ref wanted to be part of the party

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Controversial goals for the Latics either side of half-time - a Josh Vela own goal and Will Keane penalty - before Keane added a second later on, saw Wigan over the line to the third tier crown and the visitors celebrated with the trophy in front of a raucous away end.

Town ended the season 18th in League One, one place and four points beneath their efforts last term.

Vela's own goal followed a decision by referee Martin to award Wigan a free-kick after an alleged foul from Tyrese Fornah that looked particularly harsh. Cotterill said he knew of Championship official Martin and had his concerns.

"I didn't see (the incident for the first goal) from where I was other than to say from the minute I saw the referee we had today I worried," Cotterill said.

"I worried about having that referee because I've had him before. He always wants to be part of the party, he wanted to be part of the party.

"It doesn't matter what we say, I know him, he's not for me. Not for me before kick-off and after kick-off just enhanced what I thought."

Cotterill also opened up on a tough afternoon for left wing-back George Nurse, who endured a difficult 23rd birthday with involvements in all three of Wigan's goals. Cotterill said his side can't afford such mistakes against the big-hitters.

"He's had a birthday to remember, George, because he's kept the ball in for the second goal and a (given away) a free-kick for the third goal. He'll certainly remember this birthday, George," the manager added.

"We hadn't done enough in the game, I don't think there was a lot in the game, but they had those sharper moments than us.

"That's the bottom line, the difference - some of the football we played today will be equally as good as theirs.

"But they're more ruthless at the cutting end of the pitch. It's a very difficult game against them, they've got a strong squad.

"We have to take it as a disappointing way to end the season, 3-0 at home, I don't think it was a 3-0 game.

"Looking at it, the mistakes we made in the game, we can't afford to make those mistakes against any team in the league, let alone at the top of the table.

"So from our point of view it's disappointing, but congratulations to Wigan."

Cotterill said: "It's a long season, I always believe the team that wins the league deserves it.