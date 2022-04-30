Shrewsbury 0-3 Wigan - Report

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Max Power of Wigan Athletic (AMA)

The defeat, which saw Town finish winless in six games this term, sees Shrewsbury finish 18th in the third tier this season after Lincoln won late elsewhere.

Wigan and league top scorer Will Keane sealed the visitors' crown with two goals - his 25th and 26th of the league season - in the victory, while an unfortunate own goal for Josh Vela opened the scoring just before half-time.

Vela's own goal and Keane's first shortly after the break both came laced with controversy from referee Stephen Martin. Particularly the first, which came via an extremely questionable decision to call a foul on Tyrese Fornah.

It was the visitors, their players, staff, ownership and fans left cheering and making huge noise after the full-time whistle as they toasted a return to the Championship. Shrewsbury players offered the visitors a guard of honour as Wigan lifted the League One trophy at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Following games elsewhere, Rotherham joined the Latics in their promotion to the Championship with Gillingham, Doncaster and Wimbledon joining already relegated Crewe in League Two next season.

There was no start for Shaun Whalley on what could be his final matchday with the club after seven memorable seasons.

Whalley, one of a number of members of the senior squad out of contract, was dropped to the bench with a surprising start for Aaron Pierre - another whose deal comes to an end in the coming weeks - in Town's only change.

He was afforded the final five minutes plus stoppages as decisions loom on his and other Town players' futures.

Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town and Jordan Cousins of Wigan Athletic (AMA)

For centre-back Pierre it was a first start since February 8, a goalless draw at Wycombe on a Tuesday night.

He slotted into his natural role on the left of Town's back three, allowing Luke Leahy to move forward into midfield again.

There was a booming atmosphere and air of expectation coming from the away stand at the Meadow a good hour ahead of kick-off.

The Latics sold out their allocation months ago and could've doubtless packed into the Meadow multiple times over. Some Wiganers among the Shrewsbury fans were barely able to hold in their emotions.

Away boss Leam Richardson was able to call on the boundless experience of 90-cap Ireland international James McClean as the Latics looked to wrap up promotion and the title.

Wigan had made hard work of it, having passed up opportunities to confirm promotion in their previous three games, when just a goal would've done. Former Town loan frontman Callum Lang was among the starters, as were last summer's targets Jack Whatmough, a defensive star, and big-scoring striker Keane.

There was a carnival atmosphere at the Meadow just ahead of kick-off, with one of the biggest league gates at the stadium for a good while.

Wigan players had been saluting their raucous fans during the warm-up and there was some deafening noise from those from the north west.

It was, however, the hosts - possibly surprisingly - who made the stronger start.

Shrewsbury were on top inside the opening 10 minutes as top scorer Daniel Udoh almost connected to Leahy's deep free-kick before Udoh powered through a couple of challenges and shot low at keeper Ben Amos in front of the Wigan fans as Town looked to put a lid on the atmosphere early on.

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town and James McClean of Wigan Athletic (AMA)

Wigan star Lang, who spent the 2019/20 season here, was central to Wigan's better play in response. He helped force a corner which was eventually headed over by defender Kell Watts after being taken short.

The Latics didn't seem desperate to go all out at Shrewsbury early on but Matthew Pennington had to be at his best with the first of a series of excellent clearing headers from a lovely Lang cross.

Wigan should have led on 16 minutes. James McClean's glorious cross from the right was somehow not converted at the back post by the head of Whatmough.

The visitors threatened again midway through the half with their first effort on target as Max Power's dipping free-kick from all of 30 yards was parried around the post by Marko Marosi, whose name was chanted by Town fans.

Things got a touch hairy for the Tics shortly afterwards as they discovered rivals Rotherham had gone 1-0 up at Gillingham, while fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons were already ahead.

Town fans wound up their visitors by chanting the name of Rotherham.

Meanwhile, Shrews players combined well on the right as Vela fed the busy Josh Daniels and his dangerous low cross-shot was cleared.

Leahy nipped infield from the right after a neat move to send a low strike at Amos from 22 yards.

There had been a lull before half-time - a slightly worrying one from a Wigan point of view - but the contest swung on one controversial refereeing decision three minutes before the break.

Tyrese Fornah, playing the final game of his loan from Nottingham Forest, was judged to have fouled a Wigan man from behind near the left corner flag.

Instead, the midfielder got a toe to the ball to send it out of play, but the decision was given, despite strong protests.

The Latics worked it quickly as Cotterill screamed to his wall to charge down the delivery, but Power's whipped cross caused all kinds of confusion at the near post.

George Nurse looked set to head clear but ducked, for the ball to cannon off Marosi's near post, off an unsuspecting Vela from barely a couple of yards out, and into the net before a diving Marosi could scoop it clear.

The Latics had lift off and the celebrations marked it. Town's complaints continued until the half-time whistle, where boos and jeers went on and Fornah carried on maintaining his innocence.

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town and Will Keane of Wigan Athletic (AMA)

Neither side changed personnel at the interval. Both sides were attacking the ends that housed their supporters in the second half - and Wigan took advantage.

The second period was not even five minutes old and into any rhythm before another decision with controversy from the officials awarded the visitors a chance for a second.

Wigan worked it down the left and a low pass was pulled back outside the box for midfielder Power, who left fly from 22 yards only to see his side cannon off a Town body.

Leahy and Flanagan had dived in and it appeared to strike the latter from fairly close range. The decision looked harsh.

Up stepped Latics and the division's top scorer Keane to bury the penalty high to Marosi's right for his 25th league goal of the campaign.

The celebrations behind the goal were wild, to the point where - worryingly - one part of the advertisement hoarding behind the goal collapsed and fans fell on to the pitch.

Most appeared OK, but one or two had to be helped away or, in one case wheeled on a wheelchair, for medical attention. All seemed in good spirits after a delay for treatment and to clear more blue smokebombs.

That spot-kick effectively finished the game as a contest. Wigan players and staff celebrated as if promotion and the title was sealed. They were not wrong.

Wigan, with their 1,647-strong following, lifted the roof off the DM Recruitment Stand with their chants as their players eased their foot off the gas.

There was little action to speak of before Wigan extended their advantage in the 65th minute.

Shrewsbury Town fans (AMA)

McClean whipped in a devilish free-kick from near the right touchline and the whipped cross appeared to deceive everybody and fly across Marosi's box and in at the far post.

Keane wheeled away in celebration and was awarded the goal by the PA system. Nobody could be quite sure but nobody of a Wigan persuasion cared as the visitors sang about being champions.

The finale was a procession. Wigan eased right off and Town continued to huff and puff for a goal to reward their supporters.

They came closest as Udoh was somehow denied by Amos from five yards out after good work from Daniels to interrupt Wigan 'ole' passing.

Nurse fired over from a tight angle before Leahy sent a free-kick narrowly over from the 'D' outside the Wigan box.

But the final few moments belonged to Shrewsbury icon Whalley, who was awarded the best part of the game's final five minutes plus stoppages to greet the Town faithful.

He received a deserved reception, a standing ovation from most parts of the home section for what good be his last outing after seven seasons as a Salop player.

The contest and season ended with Wigan players, staff and fans celebrating as one after the final whistle as they completed the job in Shropshire to be crowned champions.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2): Marosi; Pennington, Flanagan, Pierre; Daniels, Fornah, Leahy, Vela, Nurse (Whalley, 86); Bowman (Janneh, 90+2), Udoh (Bloxham, 88).

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Craig, Barlow, Caton.

Wigan Athletic (3-4-1-2): Amos; Kerr, Whatmough, Watts; Darikwa (c), Cousins, Naylor, McClean (Bennett, 68); Power; Lang, Keane.

Subs not used: Jones, Humphrys, Shinnie, Massey, Edwards, Aasgaard.

Attendance: 8,369 (1,647 Wigan fans)