Former Shrewsbury defender Neil Ashton appointed Cefn Druids manager

By Jonny Drury

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Neil Ashton has made his first steps into management - with Welsh side Cefn Druids.

Neil Ashton celebrates a play off semi final win

Ashton, 37, initially joined Salop on loan from Tranmere Rovers in the 2004/2005 campaign, before penning a permanent deal the following season.

During his four years at the club he cemented himself as a firm fans favourite, turning out of 130 times before leaving in 2009.

He then went on to make over 200 appearances for Wrexham - before moving into the Cymru Premier with Cefn Druids.

Ashton led the side to the Europa League during his time as a player and after a spell with Llandudno, he has returned to the North Wales club as manager following their relegation to Wales' second tier.

In a statement, Ashton said: "I’m very happy to be given the opportunity to manage a club I’ve had such great times with, and hope I can replicate those days as manager.”

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

