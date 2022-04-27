Luke Leahy and Daniel Udoh were the two major winners at Shrewsbury Town's supporters' awards evening on Tuesday. Pics: James Baylis

Town fans gathered with Steve Cotterill, staff and the first-team squad at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday night as gongs were handed out for 2021/22 campaign and boss Cotterill fielded questions from eager supporters.

Versatile star Leahy, in his first season at the club, took home the fans' player of the season award after a stunning debut Salop campaign.

The 29-year-old, Cotterill's first signing last summer from relegated Bristol Rovers, has been Shrewsbury's most consistent performer across the season having played in a variety of roles.

But he has been a revelation in central midfield, where he has spent the most time, and is comfortably the club's third-highest scoring threat beyond the front two, having chipped in with nine goals.

It was not Leahy's only silverware of the evening, as he was also honoured with both the Chris Smith Player of the Year award, as well as the Family Stand Player of the Year gong.

Leahy spoke of his desire to make it double figures for goals this season in Saturday's curtain-closer at home against title-fighting Wigan.

Another of the evening's big prizes went the way of popular leading goalscorer Daniel Udoh.

Udoh, the 16-goal leading marksman, claimed the players' player of the season title, as voted by his colleagues in the dressing room and was presented the award by Cotterill.

The former AFC Telford frontman is hugely popular at the Town training ground for his affable characters and work rate both on and off the pitch.

He also claimed the top scorer award – with one game left to add to his tally – currently sitting three goals clear of strike partner Ryan Bowman.

Udoh was also honoured by the fans as recipient of the Official Supporters' Club Player of the Season award.

It was also a night to remember for Salop youngster Tom Bloxham.

The 18-year-old former Leicester schoolboy, labelled a star for the future by Cotterill in his breakthrough season this term, has been involved in 40 first-team fixtures, including 20 starts and five goals.

He was voted Young Player of the Season by supporters.

And that was not Bloxham's only title as he also took home the goal of the season gong, claiming top spot by just a single vote on the evening, for his spectacular bicycle kick effort in the home victory over Gillingham way back in August.

The stunning strike, his first in league football, was Town's first league goal and victory of the campaign. It narrowly saw off rival strikes from Shaun Whalley, Leahy and Udoh.

There was a special surprise award on the evening as the club's Supporters' Parliament honoured long-serving icon Shaun Whalley with a special recognition award for his services to Shrewsbury.

Whalley has spent seven seasons at Salop and this season marked his 250th appearance for the club despite a long time out with injury.

Shropshire-born goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne, who has played a back-up role to Marko Marosi this term, was honoured with the the club's In The Community award.

The shot-stopper, from Ludlow, had his countless hours of selfless voluntary work highlighted by the charity arm.

There was also a gong handed out by supporters group South Stand Flags, who have been behind bringing colour and vibrancy to the safe standing section at the Meadow South Stand.

The award went to Scott Edwards, who boosts the atmosphere both home and away playing his drum during Town games to help generate chants.

Boss Cotterill ended the evening with an on-stage interview with Radio Shropshire's Stuart Dunn, before tackling question from supporters.

He revealed Town had finalised a first pre-season trip since before the pandemic and the senior squad would jet out to Alicante in Spain from July 2 to July 9. They are looking to arrange a friendly fixture.