Steve Cotterill indebted to Shrewsbury fans

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Town’s final away fixture of the campaign ended in more disappointment on the road with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton.

Shrewsbury have managed just three away league wins from 23 attempts – an away record that stands 20th in League One – and Cotterill and his Town squad made a point of saluting the 667 Salop supporters that made the trip to south east London to The Valley.

“It was a thank you, not just for Saturday, but all the season,” Cotterill said.

“Those supporters behind the goal have been behind us wherever we’ve gone. They’ve been first-class. I wanted to say thank you.

“It’s been good throughout the season, they probably had a weekend of it in London.

“It’s OK when 600 people have come and had a good day and weekend in London.

“But it’s those times when we’ve had Carlisle away in the wind and rain and all of that, so a big thank to them and how they’ve been all season.

“They’ve been incredibly supportive of me and the players away from home.

“We’ve got one last hurrah next week and hopefully all of our fans will turn up for a big game.”

Town were seen off by two soft second-half half conceded via set-pieces against the Addicks.

Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke headed home for Charlton, the late second after the game had been paused for almost 10 minutes while Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi made an allegation of racism to the match officials. An individual has since been arrested.

Cotterill’s men remain 17th in League One, the position they finished last season, and can now mathematically finish between 16th and 18th.

Meanwhile, Town star Elliott Bennett has admitted he would ‘love’ to stay at the club beyond the summer.

Right wing-back Bennett, 33, is one of several out-of-contract players at the end of the current campaign.

“I would love to stay at this football club,” Bennett told BBC Radio Shropshire.

“I’ve fully enjoyed my time here. It’s been great playing for the team in my county where I’m from.

“I’d love to stay but it’s all down to the manager and what he sees for next season.

“That’s out of my control really, I’ve tried to do as well as I can for the club and hopefully it gets me the opportunity to stay for next year because I’d love to be a part of the real noticeable progression and forward momentum on the pitch.”