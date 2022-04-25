Charlton 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town and Albie Morgan of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made an excellent one-v-one save in either half to deny Washington. Helpless for the opener and understandably rocked by sickening alleged verbal abuse towards the end.

Support 7

Matthew Pennington

Gave a very solid and typical no-nonsense display on the right of Town’s back three. Made some good clearances and interceptions.

Solid 7

Tom Flanagan

Like his rearguard colleagues had a largely solid afternoon and defended well. Couldn’t quite get out to Stockley for the opener after striker ran free.

Beaten 7

Luke Leahy

Used the ball very smartly at times, including a wonderful through ball for Bowman for Town’s best chance. Calm and composed, as ever. And did dirty stuff well.

Passes 7

Josh Daniels

Will be disappointed to have spurned what was clearly his side’s best chance of the afternoon from Bowman’s rebound.

Gilt edge 6

Tyrese Fornah

An improved display from the last couple in the heart of Town’s midfield. Galloped forward at times and used the ball well.

Powerful 7

Josh Vela

Never any shortage of endeavour but replays seem to show Stockley running off Vela for opener. Tried his best to help link front two.

Link 6

Shaun Whalley

Was busy particularly in a better first half. A couple of cute passes and lively darts but influence dropped off after the break.

Dropped off 6

George Nurse

A decent outlet down the left for his side. One very dangerous cross, but unable to keep Aneke at bay for Charlton’s late second.

Outjumped 6

Ryan Bowman

Did OK in some physical battles. Main chance came early in second half and MacGillivray saved well. Appeared to let Aneke go for second.

Denied 6

Daniel Udoh

Another bright afternoon for the top scorer. Enjoyed one wonderful run in particular before a wondergoal was denied. Busy and strong.

Kept going 7

Substitutes