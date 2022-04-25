Notification Settings

Charlton 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Lewis Cox gives his player ratings.

Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town and Albie Morgan of Charlton Athletic (AMA)
Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town and Albie Morgan of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made an excellent one-v-one save in either half to deny Washington. Helpless for the opener and understandably rocked by sickening alleged verbal abuse towards the end.

Support 7

Matthew Pennington

Gave a very solid and typical no-nonsense display on the right of Town’s back three. Made some good clearances and interceptions.

Solid 7

Tom Flanagan

Like his rearguard colleagues had a largely solid afternoon and defended well. Couldn’t quite get out to Stockley for the opener after striker ran free.

Beaten 7

Luke Leahy

Used the ball very smartly at times, including a wonderful through ball for Bowman for Town’s best chance. Calm and composed, as ever. And did dirty stuff well.

Passes 7

Josh Daniels

Will be disappointed to have spurned what was clearly his side’s best chance of the afternoon from Bowman’s rebound.

Gilt edge 6

Tyrese Fornah

An improved display from the last couple in the heart of Town’s midfield. Galloped forward at times and used the ball well.

Powerful 7

Josh Vela

Never any shortage of endeavour but replays seem to show Stockley running off Vela for opener. Tried his best to help link front two.

Link 6

Shaun Whalley

Was busy particularly in a better first half. A couple of cute passes and lively darts but influence dropped off after the break.

Dropped off 6

George Nurse

A decent outlet down the left for his side. One very dangerous cross, but unable to keep Aneke at bay for Charlton’s late second.

Outjumped 6

Ryan Bowman

Did OK in some physical battles. Main chance came early in second half and MacGillivray saved well. Appeared to let Aneke go for second.

Denied 6

Daniel Udoh

Another bright afternoon for the top scorer. Enjoyed one wonderful run in particular before a wondergoal was denied. Busy and strong.

Kept going 7

Substitutes

Tom Bloxham (for Udoh, 90+4). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Craig, Barlow, Caton, Janneh.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

