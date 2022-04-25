Charlton 2 Shrewsbury 0 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Made an excellent one-v-one save in either half to deny Washington. Helpless for the opener and understandably rocked by sickening alleged verbal abuse towards the end.
Support 7
Matthew Pennington
Gave a very solid and typical no-nonsense display on the right of Town’s back three. Made some good clearances and interceptions.
Solid 7
Tom Flanagan
Like his rearguard colleagues had a largely solid afternoon and defended well. Couldn’t quite get out to Stockley for the opener after striker ran free.
Beaten 7
Luke Leahy
Used the ball very smartly at times, including a wonderful through ball for Bowman for Town’s best chance. Calm and composed, as ever. And did dirty stuff well.
Passes 7
Josh Daniels
Will be disappointed to have spurned what was clearly his side’s best chance of the afternoon from Bowman’s rebound.
Gilt edge 6
Tyrese Fornah
An improved display from the last couple in the heart of Town’s midfield. Galloped forward at times and used the ball well.
Powerful 7
Josh Vela
Never any shortage of endeavour but replays seem to show Stockley running off Vela for opener. Tried his best to help link front two.
Link 6
Shaun Whalley
Was busy particularly in a better first half. A couple of cute passes and lively darts but influence dropped off after the break.
Dropped off 6
George Nurse
A decent outlet down the left for his side. One very dangerous cross, but unable to keep Aneke at bay for Charlton’s late second.
Outjumped 6
Ryan Bowman
Did OK in some physical battles. Main chance came early in second half and MacGillivray saved well. Appeared to let Aneke go for second.
Denied 6
Daniel Udoh
Another bright afternoon for the top scorer. Enjoyed one wonderful run in particular before a wondergoal was denied. Busy and strong.
Kept going 7
Substitutes
Tom Bloxham (for Udoh, 90+4). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Craig, Barlow, Caton, Janneh.