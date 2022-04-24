Elliott Bennett: I would love to stay at Shrewsbury Town

Elliott Bennett is keen to extend his Shrewsbury contract, which expires this summer (AMA)

Right wing-back Bennett, 33, is one of several out-of-contract players at the end of the current campaign, which comes to a close next weekend.

Telford-born Bennett, who returned to his home county last summer, has been an integral part of Steve Cotterill's Town squad this season.

He is currently sidelined with a minor ankle injury sustained at Sunderland but received good news following a scan last week and hopes to feature against Wigan next weekend. The former Norwich and Blackburn star, who has made 48 appearances this season, wishes to be offered a new deal and revealed talks will commence after the final fixture.

"I would love to stay at this football club," Bennett told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"I've fully enjoyed my time here. It's been great playing for the team in my county where I'm from.

"I'd love to stay but it's all down to the manager and what he sees for next season.

"That's out of my control really, I've tried to do as well as I can for the club and hopefully it gets me the opportunity to stay for next year because I'd love to be a part of the real noticeable progression and forward momentum on the pitch."

The versatile and experienced Bennett, who has filled in central midfield on numerous occasions this term, added on contract talks: "It's normally the end of the season. I'm older and don't get bogged down by that kind of stuff.

"I just want to get fit, play as many games as I can and see where that takes me.

"There's no better time than the end of the season, sometimes you can get told maybe a bit too early and then you know you're secure.

"The manager likes to do it at the end of the season and that's fine with everyone. It means every time you come into train or cross the white line on a matchday you've got to be fully at it for the chance to stay at this club."