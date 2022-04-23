Elliot Bennett hope for Shrewsbury last game

Elliott Bennett (AMA)

Telford-born Bennett injured his ankle at Sunderland on April 15.

It had been expected the knock would keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

But a scan this week has shown that while he won’t be available for today’s trip to Charlton, he may be able to feature against Wigan next Saturday.

Assistant boss Wilbraham, though, may be forced to miss that game – with the former Norwich striker set to undergo surgery on a foot problem this week.

That operation will take place in London on Monday.

On Bennett, Cotterill said: “It’s good news regarding his scan.

“We don’t quite know where he’ll be for Charlton but there is a possibility that he could be back before the end of the season so we’re really pleased about that.

“Elliott rolled his ankle at Sunderland where the pitch was quite firm.

“It’s funny because I couldn’t remember anything in that game where I thought he had done anything.

“But then all of a sudden he started limping and he wouldn’t be limping if he could run it off.

“There was a bit of swelling but that is reducing.

“Hopefully, he’ll be okay for next week.”

While Wilbraham will be at Charlton today, there is a good chance he won’t be in the dugout for the final day clash against the Latics.

“He (Wilbraham) will be at Charlton but he has got an operation on Monday in London,” Cotterill continued.

“I don’t know if he’ll be at the Wigan fixture. That will be pain dependent really.

“He has got to have a foot operation that he has probably needed now for the best part of eight, nine months.

“We had put it off. But if we put it off until the season so Aaron gets to see the last game, we then can’t get it done for another three weeks.

“The rehabilitation for coming back into pre-season then won’t be ideal.

“We will lose him for the last week but that’ll be okay, we can manage with that.