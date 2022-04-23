Charlton fan ejected following alleged racist abuse towards Shrewsbury Town's Marko Marosi

Charlton Athletic stewards and security remove a supporter after an incident with Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The League One fixture was paused with around ten minutes to go with the scoreline at 1-0 to the hosts before Marosi, who is Slovakian, approached referee Sam Purkiss appearing to complain about an issue with the home crowd behind his goal.

A lengthy stoppage of seven or eight minutes ensued as the referee consulted the home dugout and other officials. Marosi's team-mates attempted to remove the goalkeeper from the situation.

The Addicks made it 2-0 with a goal from Chuks Aneke immediately from the restart, but the contest has been overshadowed by the alleged remarks aimed at the Shrewsbury No.1 which was subsequently confirmed by home boss Johnnie Jackson and strongly condemned by Shrews boss Steve Cotterill.

Cotterill said: "Something was said. "He had something shouted at him, I'm not prepared to repeat that on camera because if I did repeat it, it would be very offensive and everybody would say 'why has he said what he said?'

"It was very offensive, certainly not timely, in this moment, with what's going on in the world.

"It's not timely - and also to get his nationality right would be handy.

"He's OK. It's not a nice thing to happen to him today, I don't know if it's the first time to happen to him in his career."

Cotterill said the alleged incident from 'a couple of fools' should not reflect on Charlton as a whole. The manager added that he does not think Marosi, 28, will press charges.

"You can't legislate for a couple of fools in the crowd. Charlton Athletic have been a proper club. I don't think Marko will press charges, I think it's probably best he lets it go otherwise he's going to be targeted," the manager added.

"It was more about getting the person out the ground for what he said to Marko. It's just not acceptable in this day and age.

"Unfortunately it then reflects on the good folk of Charlton Athletic and their club. It shouldn't and hopefully it won't."

Home boss Jackson said of the incident: "He said there had been an incident in the crowd. The goalkeeper had made an accusation and they needed to deal with it. That’s as far as I know about it."

"Obviously, it’s a delicate situation and matter so it’s probably best not to speculate.