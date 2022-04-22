Shrewsbury duo want big finale

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 (AMA)

Salop head to Charlton tomorrow as 13th hosts 17th in League One. Six points separate the Addicks and Steve Cotterill’s visitors.

Town are winless in four after throwing away a 3-0 lead at home to lowly Doncaster on Monday. The hosts’ form has improved of late but there have still been struggles at The Valley, where Morecambe and Lincoln have won the last two fixtures.

Shrewsbury’s hope to push closer to mid-table faded over the Bank Holiday weekend, They are five points away from 15th with two games remaining, meaning a finish of between 16th to 18th looks likely.

But the Town stars want to push until the end. Midfielder Vela said at the notion of easing off: “The manager definitely won’t let us do that, that’s for certain.

“He’s going to keep pushing us right until the end and as players we don’t want the season to peter out, we don’t want to get beat in the final games and just go through the motions.

“We want to perform well, obviously for the fans as well, we want to perform well and there are good games.

“We have Wigan on the final day, so that will be a good occasion and Charlton away, we’re looking forward to those games.”

Vela, who last Friday scored his second goal of the season with a neat finish at Sunderland, added: “Our start was a disaster, wasn’t it? Obviously we didn’t win for a while.

“But since Christmas time we’ve picked up more wins and we’ve got to finish the season as strongly as possible and take it into next year.”

Midfielder Leahy, who has operated on the left of a defensive three in recent games, has been one of Town’s standout performers this term.

He insisted no players want to dwell on a stuttering finale.

“In two weeks time the season will be finish and then we’ll have however many weeks to sit back and look at the season and dwell on the season petering out,” Leahy added.

“I don’t want that and the team don’t want that.