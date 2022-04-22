Charlton v Shrewsbury - Match preview

Kyle Knoyle of Doncaster Rovers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-3 (AMA)

Bank Holiday Monday’s second-half capitulation against relegation-troubled Doncaster was most unlike Steve Cotterill’s Town and, in front of an expectant home holiday crowd, the hosts badly wasted a golden opportunity to win in style and shine a light on hopeful brighter times ahead.

Instead Doncaster, who looked hapless and would have been relegated from League One had they lost, fought back and were without doubt the better side in a dire second half from Shrewsbury.

The contest could hardly have ended worse for the hosts. Doncaster’s stoppage-time equaliser deflated Montgomery Waters Meadow and versatile Town star Luke Leahy confirmed afterwards supporters were correct to boo and jeer on the referee’s whistle.

There haven’t been many occasions of late Town have been that poor. The recent defeat at high-flying MK Dons was deserved, and while Shrews weren’t at their best, Dons are a good outfit.

Prior to that defeat in Milton Keynes, Cotterill’s men were in fine fettle. They were winning games. Shipping goals and losing games came few and far between. Players publicly stated the in-house desire to push on for a big finish – in Town’s recent historical context, an effort of around 12th or just under in League One is very good going.

It was on, too. Just a couple of points from the top half. But now 12th is mathematically beyond Town, even 15th looks a stretch with a five-point gulf and just six to play for.

That will irk the manager, no doubt. There is a collective belief among players and particularly staff that the team is not where it merits to be in the table. Town believe performances, on the whole, warrant more. Clear statistics, like goals against, and underlying numbers like xG (expected goals) portray a side closer to mid-table.

But, we are at the 44-game stage of a 46-match league season and, as one of the oldest adage in the game goes, the table doesn’t lie.

Town will aim to finish as high as they can, 14th or 15th is still possible and would be a welcome finish but highly unlikely.

A finish of between 16th and 18th would not, certainly on paper in the history books, highlight the progress the manager or club hope for. Any club wants a higher finish than the previous season. Much of the second half of last term was spent in 17th – so much so it became a running theme. Now, by some cruel twist of fate, Town are back in the familiar position.

While shooting up the league is now unlikely, there is good value in finishing a campaign with positive wins against some top opposition.

Tomorrow’s hosts Charlton are 13th and have endured a vastly underwhelming season given expectation and squad level. But winning at The Valley against the Addicks, rivals in recent years, is a good marker for where Shrewsbury are.

More so will be Saturday week’s curtain-closer at home to champions-elect Wigan. Spoiling the Latics’ party would be sweet for Salopians.

Positive results going into the summer can be key for morale, both in the dressing room and more so in the stands.