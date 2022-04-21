Celebration time for Shrewsbury Town women

Shrewsbury Town women

Town have led the way all season long and Sunday’s 4-2 success at Walsall Wood, their nearest rivals in second, sealed the West Midlands Division One North title in style.

Tom Peevor’s Shrewsbury side have been almost flawless all season. Sunday was their 13th win from 15 league games, with two fixtures left – starting at home to second-bottom Coventry on Sunday – to record an incredible invincible campaign.

Lily McShane settled the visitors’ nerves early with a fourth-minute opener before Wood drew level three minutes later.

But two goals after half-time, from top scorer Maddie Jones and a stunning individual effort from Libby Veitch, had the champions elect comfortable.

Zoe Child made it 4-1 with 10 minutes left before a consolation for Walsall Wood, but Shrewsbury’s job was done.

It was a double celebration for boss Peevor, whose birthday was on Monday.

The team have been in the league for six seasons and not previously finished higher than fourth.

The success came at a fitting time, 24 hours before Town’s first team celebrated their Her Game Too fixture, at home to Doncaster on Easter Monday.

The squad met with junior youngsters and were paraded around the Montgomery Waters Meadow pitch at half-time.

Town still have League Cup honours to contend with this season, while they will close their league campaign at home to Wood on the first-team pitch at the Meadow on Sunday, May 1 – tickets are now on sale online.

Third-placed Shifnal Town Ladies, who also have two league games remaining, are in action, too, this Sunday, at home to mid-table Port Vale.

Elsewhere, there was joy for The New Saints Women who completed a thrilling final day Great Escape.

TNS prevailed in their crunch Adran League Premier relegation shootout by downing Port Talbot Town 4-0 at Park Hall.

Lexie Harrison struck the crucial opener in first-half stoppage time before Emily Ridge’s double and a late Caitlin Chapman goal.

Andy Williams’ side finished the campaign with four wins on the spin, having only won two of the previous 16, to overhaul Barry Town and Port Talbot by a single point, with the latter relegated on goal difference.