Luke Leahy: Shrewsbury must stop 'rubbish' goals

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town.

Steve Cotterill's men have gone from defensive solidity to shipping three goals in consecutive Easter Bank Holiday fixtures.

Town were stung twice in stoppage time, first in a Good Friday 3-2 defeat at Sunderland then Monday's second-half capitulation at home to Doncaster, which ended 3-3.

Leahy, who has played the majority of the season in midfield but played at left centre-back of late, labelled recent goals conceded as 'rubbish' with Town beaten to the punch to second balls.

"No (it's not what we're used to) and they are all similar goals too," said Leahy, who was stand-in captain on Monday due to absentees.

"Crosses in, we get the first contact and they are coming on to it and getting a shot at Marko (Marosi).

"I don't know if it's switching off from thinking the job is done, I'm not too sure, I'm only going off what I can remember in the game.

"We've got a team that is always willing to learn and absorb things so hopefully we can take everything that happened on Monday to not happen again.

"It's not good enough. It was three rubbish goals. The first one we head out and someone's running on to it. The third is the same again, there's two of them there and both of them could've put it in."

Leahy, last year's summer signing from Bristol Rovers, is a favourite to claim awards at next week's supporters' player of the year awards at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old could not hide his frustration after Salop's improving form was checked over the extended weekend.

"It was worse on Monday than it was on Friday and we lost on Friday," he added.