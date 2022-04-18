Steve Cotterill disappointed with 'sloppy' Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town with the bandaged up Ryan Bowman at the end of the 3-3 game (AMA)

Town sacrificed a 3-0 half-time lead against relegation-destined Rovers - an outcome that would have seen the visitors mathematically relegated - and Doncaster struck back in the 94th minute to claim a dramatic point that keeps their third tier status hanging by a thread.

Cotterill revealed he was 'agitated' at half-time despite a rare three-goal first-half haul for Salop. He thought elements of the first half could lead to trouble for the hosts after the break.

And right-back Kyle Knoyle's equaliser deep into stoppage time led to loud boos from the Shrewsbury stands as Town made it four games without a win in League One.

"We probably didn't deserve to be 3-0 up at half-time," Cotterill said after goals from attacking trio Daniel Udoh, Ryan Bowman and Shaun Whalley had his side up.

"There was probably a whiff of that second-half performance at the back end of the first half, which is probably why I was a bit agitated.

"There were things in our play that I haven't seen, so I wouldn't say it's a surprise.

"I wanted to keep a clean sheet today, it was one of the first things I put on the board (at half-time), because even if you don't add to your tally you've got three points.

"There was a sloppiness in us today at times, the final goal sums it up. We give a silly free-kick away we don't need to, he's not going anywhere.

"We defend it, the ball goes out wide in the 94th minute, we try to keep it in play - kick it into the crowd, the game's done.

"We've made mistakes for the goals today that have been unlike us. I'm disappointed with the performance as a whole, even the first half, being 3-0 up, while we scored good goals, there wasn't things in our play I felt we had over the weeks."

Town, defensively solid for a lot of the campaign, shipped three goals for the second game running - twice in four days - but while Town did well in defeat at Sunderland there was little joy after a second-half collapse against Rovers,

"I said to the boys just now 'do you realise why I was agitated at half-time?" Cotterill added. "Because I was'. I spoke calmly but I was agitated.