Shrewsbury Women clinch title

By Russell Youll

Shrewsbury Town Women yesterday clinched their league title with victory over Walsall Wood, going unbeaten throughout the season.

Shrewsbury celebrate (AMA)
Shrewsbury celebrate (AMA)

The side completed a 4-2 win at Walsall Wood to be crowned West Midlands Women’s Football League champions.

Lily McShane opened the scoring for Town, with Maddie Jones adding another in the first half as Town went into half-time 2-1 up. Libby Veitch and Zoe Child added strikes after the break with Wood grabbing a late consolation as Town sealed the title triumph.

Players from the squad will be in on hand to meet and greet young girls playing in the Her Game Too festival at Montgomery Waters Meadow today, where they will hand out medals.

Season ticket holders can get 50 per cent off a match ticket for a female companion. Half-time Golden Gamble proceeds go towards Shrewsbury Town Women.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

