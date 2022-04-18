Shrewsbury Women clinch title

Shrewsbury celebrate (AMA)

The side completed a 4-2 win at Walsall Wood to be crowned West Midlands Women’s Football League champions.

Lily McShane opened the scoring for Town, with Maddie Jones adding another in the first half as Town went into half-time 2-1 up. Libby Veitch and Zoe Child added strikes after the break with Wood grabbing a late consolation as Town sealed the title triumph.

Players from the squad will be in on hand to meet and greet young girls playing in the Her Game Too festival at Montgomery Waters Meadow today, where they will hand out medals.