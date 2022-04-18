Shrewsbury welcome 'Her Game Too' initiative

Roger Groves (Member of Supporters Parliament), Helen Hall (Member of Supporters Parliament), Brian Caldwell (Chief Executive) and Mike Davis (Member of Supporters Parliament)

The visit of Doncaster to Montgomery Waters Meadow this afternoon is Town's 'Her Game Too' fixture.

Her Game Too is a campaign against sexist abuse in football. Shrewsbury fan Helen Hall, a season ticket holder for more than 20 years, is the club's female supporters' liaison officer and 'Salop For All' representative.

Helen hopes that initiatives such as today can encourage more females who are unsure and put off attending football for whatever reason. She also hopes it can provide an education to those who believe abusive is acceptable.

"We're doing this to support the campaign but also to honour our female supporters," said Helen, who is from the town.

"What I would like to see is for Her Game Too to really be about educating.

"Sometimes you hear of comments on social media against female fans and it needs to be about educating those that make them.

"Not to ban them, but to let them know that everyone has got a place at a match and everyone is entitled to enjoy a game without any comments."

To mark the day, the fixture will see ball girls retrieve the football for Town and Doncaster. Helen will sponsor the matchball with sister and fellow season ticket holder Joyce Pulford.

Town's In The Community charity arm will host a festival for the club's junior girls teams on the community 4G pitch prior to kick-off.

Season ticket holders can get 50 per cent off a match ticket for a female accomplice. Half-time Golden Gamble proceeds will also go towards Shrewsbury Town Women.