Shrewsbury 3 Doncaster Rovers 3 - Report

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-0 (AMA)

Steve Cotterill's men let slip a 3-0 half-time lead, thoroughly deserved after a scintillating first 45 minutes as Daniel Udoh, Ryan Bowman and Shaun Whalley all netted.

A miraculous second-half fightback, capped by Kyle Knoyle's 94th-minute leveller after Mipo Odubeko and Reo Griffiths goals, leaves Rovers six points adrift of safety with two games left - albeit Gary McSheffrey's men have a vastly inferior goal difference of 17.

A performance of two halves from Shrewsbury looked enough to condemn Rovers to relegation after a hapless first-half display from the visitors. But Town - now winless in four - fell apart after the interval and Rovers fought until the end to just about salvage their status, while the hosts were greeted to boos.

Josh Daniels was handed a start at right wing-back after an impressive hour at Sunderland on Good Friday following the injury to Elliott Bennett, who was missing from a league line-up for just the second time this season.

Town once again named Whalley as the advanced member of their three-man midfield, the fans' favourite first home start since his long injury lay-off.

Top scorer Udoh continued to lead the line alongside Bowman after media speculation linking his with interest from Championship Millwall.

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Complicated mathematical permutations going into the contest suggested Doncaster, now under former academy coach McSheffrey who replaced Richie Wellens earlier in the season, could be relegated if the result and others around them went against them.

Rovers entered the game having won just once in eight - at relegated Crewe - and they brought relegated duo Ethan Galbraith and Odubeko into their line-up.

Town marked a special occasion with their Her Game Too fixture, celebrating and encouraging females at football matches. Youngsters from Shrewsbury Up & Comers girls under-10s were the flag bearers ahead of kick-off.

The hosts started well. Friday's goalscorer Josh Vela sent a rising left-footed strike and ex-Town goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell with Shrews on the front foot.

Whalley looked sharp and saw an early strike blocked by Joseph Olowu, scorer of the winning goals between the sides in December. Rovers could scarcely escape their own half inside 15 minutes as Town bombarded them with balls into the box, mostly from wide.

Salop looked like it was a matter of time before they opened the scoring and it came on 19 minutes, via some calamitous Rovers defending.

Nathan Fleetwood minute applause during the Sky Bet League One - Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers fixture (AMA)

Leahy lofted a clever ball up towards Udoh, whose case was helped by clumsy defending from Olowu - as the stopper sold himself early, but Udoh still had work to do.

Udoh's chest control was perfectly weighted into the striker's path in the penalty box and the striker drilled a fine low finish under Mitchell giving the keeper no chance.

A lovely moment followed a few minutes later as the crowd broke out into applause to honour late Shrews fan Nathan Fleetwood, who died recently. Players put the ball out as staff and officials joined in.

And Shrewsbury's confidence was flowing. The hosts doubled their lead 11 minutes before the break with a goal packed with quality and braveness.

Leahy floated another intelligent long ball forward to spot Vela's run to the left byline. Vela stood up a perfect cross to the back post which was attacked on the charge by Bowman. His header crashed beyond Mitchell before he could blink.

Bowman took a whack on the head for his troubles but was able to continue.

And the good times and goals continued to flow. Doncaster fans celebrated their side's feeble first shot before Whalley made it three before the break.

This time Nurse was creator, on the end of a fine move down the left and his smart low cross was intelligently turned in on the slide by Whalley.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The heavens opened to start the second half but Town hunger remained. Nurse let fly twice, the former well saved, in search of his first Town goal.

Surprisingly the visitors were next on the scoresheet. Odubeko converted a neat side-footed finish after Town failed to defend a free-kick. The strike back visibly annoyed Cotterill.

Doncaster took the initiative and spent a period on top. Marko Marosi was at his best to keep out Odubeko's sharp low strike from distance.

Rovers could and should have made things interesting with 15 minutes to play. Marosi saved from Knoyle before the excellent Matthew Pennington somehow cleared off the line from Matt Smith.

Moments later McSheffrey's men did have a second as Odubeko released sub Griffiths to finish smartly beyond Marosi and a retreating defender.

Rovers continued to ask questions and, somehow for a second game running, Salop were caught in stoppage time through poor defending from a set-piece. Knoyle was the Rovers hero on a finale to forget for Shrewsbury.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2): Marosi; Pennington, Flanagan, Leahy; Daniels, Fornah, Vela, Whalley, Nurse; Bowman, Udoh.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Wilson, Craig, Caton, Bloxham, Janneh.

Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1): Mitchell; Knoyle, Olowu, Williams (Younger, 75), Rowe (c); Bostock, Clayton; Galbraith (Griffiths, 45), Smith, Martin; Odubeko.

Subs not used: Jones, Jackson, Gardner, Barlow, Dodoo.

Attendance: 6,556 (283 Doncaster fans)