Shaun Whalley doesn't want Shrewsbury season to end

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1.

Town have just four games left to play this term, including this weekend's Bank Holiday double-header at Sunderland, on Good Friday, and Easter Monday's home Doncaster clash.

Whalley, 34 and out of contract this summer, missed almost four month's worth of fixtures due to a serious thigh and tendon injury. He returned to the scoresheet in style against Ipswich last time out and clocked up his 250th Town game upon returning from the setback last month.

"There's four games left, I'm a bit gutted about that to be honest because I've not played as many games as I normally do through injury," said Town fans' favourite Whalley, who is yet to start since returning to fitness.

"So it was a bit of a waste of a season if I'm being honest, but then I've scored three good goals, so I'm happy with those.

"But I'd like the season to go on a bit longer.

"I've always said with any manager who has been here they pick the team and it's up to them, I've got no problem and I'm sure the manager I'd agree that I've not been a problem.

"I just try to work hard and if they want me to play I'll play, no problem."

If attacker Whalley is to start for Steve Cotterill's side before the season's end, it will have to come in this weekend's double-header, an away fixture at Charlton or a thrilling home final day clash against title contenders Wigan.

Whalley, though, doesn't mind who he faces. He added: "There are definitely (some good games left), but I wouldn't mind if it was Wimbledon, whoever else, I honestly wouldn't mind, I just want to score goals!"

Experienced Whalley admitted a lack of gametime has been tough since his comeback. Cotterill revealed he felt the No.7 looked his sharpest yet during training last week.

"It has been quite hard. Towards the end of the season there's not that much training going on – it's hard to get going, especially having been out for that long," Whalley added.