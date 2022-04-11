Shrewsbury 1-1 Ipswich - Player ratings

Marko Marosi (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The best of Town’s starters. Two brilliant saves, one early on from Chaplin’s header before Norwood’s opener, for which he was helpless. The second save from Leahy’s accidental own goal-bound volley was sensational.

Matthew Pennington

Defended well against his former loan club. Enjoyed a big physical battle against Norwood.

Battle 7

Tom Flanagan

Did well alongside Pennington in a different role, filling in for Ebanks-Landell in the middle of the back three. Cleared well, albeit beaten to punch for opener.

Calm 6

Luke Leahy

For the second home game running he was on the left of a back three. Perfectly capable and does well in the role but is missed in midfield. Ball crossed just over his head for Bolton’s goal.

Switched 7

Josh Daniels

Back at right wing-back and went close with good header. Always gives energy and gusto. Withdrawn for Whalley.

Energy 6

Elliott Bennett

Shuffled across from the right into midfield and kept it ticking over well for his side. Used the ball nicely.

Composed 7

Tyrese Fornah

Was a big presence with the ball for Town. He is tough to dispossess. Could use it quicker at times and couldn’t track his man for the goal.

Dispossess 6

Josh Vela

A few occasions didn’t come off with the ball for Vela but he put himself about on a demanding and physical afternoon.

Busy 6

George Nurse

Beaten a couple of times early on as Ipswich crossed from the right. Was an outlet afterwards raiding Town’s left.

Outlet 6

Daniel Udoh

Fine piece of play created Daniels’ headed chance and Udoh worked hard often to little avail on a tough day.

Created 6

Ryan Bowman

Challenged for high ball which dropped Whalley’s way for the goal. Otherwise toiled and battled for little reward.

Challenge 6

Substitutes