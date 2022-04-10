Shaun Whalley: 'Indescribable' Ipswich goal up there for my Shrewsbury Town strikes

Shaun Whalley crashes in a superb half-volley from distance to make it 1-1 against Ipswich (AMA)

Whalley looped in a beautiful, dipping half-volley from 25 yards to rescue Steve Cotterill's men a point against The Tractor Boys.

Is was a fitting moment for the Shrews hero, his first goal for almost six months after a torrid time with injury. The 34-year-old revealed his delight at being able to enjoy emotional celebrations with the Town faithful at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

For the attacker it was Shrewsbury goal number 39 in 253 games and right at the top with the most memorable.

Whalley said: "I think it is my best goal for Shrewsbury, yeah, with the season I've had, I think the feeling was probably better.

"It was one of those that sat up perfect for me, I've hit it and it's gone in, it was an indescribable feeling.

"It was exactly like that (a 'go on then' feeling), (Ryan) Bowman or one of their defenders headed it down, the ball was perfect to strike through. It was a great feeling.

"I don't know, it was crazy. Crazy things were going on in my head, it was a good goal to celebrate with the fans who are really supportive of me.

"They're always singing my name even when I was injured, it gives me a lift and it was nice to celebrate with them."

The fans' favourite, who marked 250 Town games after his injury comeback, had recently claimed another looping half-volley, at MK Dons in the play-off charge of 2017/18, as his best goal for the club.

Whalley has been limited to just 20 appearances this season, 13 of which have been starts. Saturday's screamer was his third goal of the term.

He returned to match action a month ago on Monday having been back in training five or six weeks but is yet to start following a serious thigh injury sustained in November.

"I obviously haven't played many minutes since I've been back, apart from the Morecambe game, where I was terrible," confessed Whalley.

"It's been a bit frustrating to not play as many minutes but it's understandable, I'll just try to do what I can do when on the pitch.

"I nearly scored against Lincoln the other week, I was gutted to put it over."

He added on the point, which kept Town 16th in League One having cancelled out James Norwood's early opener: "We were 1-0 down, it was trying to get back in the game to equalise. I thought we could get the win after but one or two ricochets didn't go our way in the box.