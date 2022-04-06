Shrewsbury to step up in final five games

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

The Town boss revealed what he feels is required to claim three points, having admitted only a small handful of his players showed their best in last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at high-flying MK Dons.

Cotterill's men welcome ninth-placed Ipswich to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday. Before a 1-0 defeat to Cambridge last time out, the Tractor Boys had not lost in 11 games.

The Shrews chief says his team are good enough to beat the best sides in the division, but enough players must be on top of their game to achieve it.

"We weren't good enough on Saturday. We are good enough to beat them, but we weren't good enough on Saturday to beat them," said Cotterill.

"When you away to teams that are in the top six, everyone has to be all in for us.

"For me there was probably only three to four players (who did well enough). Three to four players will get you beat, five or six might get you a draw, seven or eight might get the win. If you've got 11 then you'll win the game comfortably.

"We didn't have that on Saturday and that was the disappointment."

Cotterill was left disappointed that his side, who are 16th, were unable to build on improved recent form and take the next step in climbing to 12th in the division, had they beaten Milton Keynes.

"We always go in to try to win every game – that's where we are – or I do, anyway," the manager said.

"Saturday was obviously a difficult one because just when we get some momentum and a run going and a good chance at jumping up the league a little bit further this happens.