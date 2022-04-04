MK Dons 2-0 Shrewsbury - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
Soundly beaten for Dons’ two goals as he hunted clean sheet record. Made two top saves at 0-0 and 1-0.
Beaten 6
Matthew Pennington
Got involved and stuck into the physical contest as ever but not quite able to stamp his usual dominance on rival forward line.
Competed 6
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
A blow for Town to see their captain withdrawn with a knee problem at half-time. Otherwise unable to prevent one-goal deficit.
Blow 5
Tom Flanagan
Made one crucial block early at 0-0 and used the ball well at times, but not the return to the side he hoped for.
Block 6
Elliott Bennett
Town’s best player on a day where not enough were at it. Bennett pressed Dons into mistakes and crossed the ball well. Maybe lucky to avoid a second yellow.
Standout 7
Tyrese Fornah
Another in away yellow and blue to have a decent game. Not quite the heights of lately but he used the ball well and kept play ticking over.
Decent 7
Luke Leahy
Something of a rare off day for the influential midfielder who was below his very high standards. Blazed a good chance over and caught for Dons’ first.
Off day 5
Josh Vela
Not near his influential best. No lack of work rate but Town need his energy applied in more influential moments or positions.
Periphery 6
George Nurse
Had a good game from an offensive point of view. Got to the byline a couple of times and crossed well. His pass for Leahy’s chance was a gem.
Crosses 7
Ryan Bowman
Missed a good chance at 0-0 just 30 seconds before Dons’ opener. Otherwise the home defence had the better of him on a frustrating afternoon.
Chance 5
Daniel Udoh
Denied another goal by a fine Cumming save but otherwise not his usual influential self. Some selfless running but not involved as much as needed.
Quiet 6
Substitutes
Saikou Janneh 5 (for Ebanks-Landell, 45) Needed to give more. Missed sitter late on. Josh Daniels (for Udoh, 80) Decent run to set up chance n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Whalley, Caton, Bloxham.