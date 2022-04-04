Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MK Dons 2-0 Shrewsbury - Player ratings

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Lewis Cox rates the Shrewsbury Town players.

Elliott Bennett (AMA)
Elliott Bennett (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Soundly beaten for Dons’ two goals as he hunted clean sheet record. Made two top saves at 0-0 and 1-0.

Beaten 6

Matthew Pennington

Got involved and stuck into the physical contest as ever but not quite able to stamp his usual dominance on rival forward line.

Competed 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

A blow for Town to see their captain withdrawn with a knee problem at half-time. Otherwise unable to prevent one-goal deficit.

Blow 5

Tom Flanagan

Made one crucial block early at 0-0 and used the ball well at times, but not the return to the side he hoped for.

Block 6

Elliott Bennett

Town’s best player on a day where not enough were at it. Bennett pressed Dons into mistakes and crossed the ball well. Maybe lucky to avoid a second yellow.

Standout 7

Tyrese Fornah

Another in away yellow and blue to have a decent game. Not quite the heights of lately but he used the ball well and kept play ticking over.

Decent 7

Luke Leahy

Something of a rare off day for the influential midfielder who was below his very high standards. Blazed a good chance over and caught for Dons’ first.

Off day 5

Josh Vela

Not near his influential best. No lack of work rate but Town need his energy applied in more influential moments or positions.

Periphery 6

George Nurse

Had a good game from an offensive point of view. Got to the byline a couple of times and crossed well. His pass for Leahy’s chance was a gem.

Crosses 7

Ryan Bowman

Missed a good chance at 0-0 just 30 seconds before Dons’ opener. Otherwise the home defence had the better of him on a frustrating afternoon.

Chance 5

Daniel Udoh

Denied another goal by a fine Cumming save but otherwise not his usual influential self. Some selfless running but not involved as much as needed.

Quiet 6

Substitutes

Saikou Janneh 5 (for Ebanks-Landell, 45) Needed to give more. Missed sitter late on. Josh Daniels (for Udoh, 80) Decent run to set up chance n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pierre, Whalley, Caton, Bloxham.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News