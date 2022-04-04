MK Dons 2-0 Shrewsbury - Player ratings

Elliott Bennett (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Soundly beaten for Dons’ two goals as he hunted clean sheet record. Made two top saves at 0-0 and 1-0.

Beaten 6

Matthew Pennington

Got involved and stuck into the physical contest as ever but not quite able to stamp his usual dominance on rival forward line.

Competed 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

A blow for Town to see their captain withdrawn with a knee problem at half-time. Otherwise unable to prevent one-goal deficit.

Blow 5

Tom Flanagan

Made one crucial block early at 0-0 and used the ball well at times, but not the return to the side he hoped for.

Block 6

Elliott Bennett

Town’s best player on a day where not enough were at it. Bennett pressed Dons into mistakes and crossed the ball well. Maybe lucky to avoid a second yellow.

Standout 7

Tyrese Fornah

Another in away yellow and blue to have a decent game. Not quite the heights of lately but he used the ball well and kept play ticking over.

Decent 7

Luke Leahy

Something of a rare off day for the influential midfielder who was below his very high standards. Blazed a good chance over and caught for Dons’ first.

Off day 5

Josh Vela

Not near his influential best. No lack of work rate but Town need his energy applied in more influential moments or positions.

Periphery 6

George Nurse

Had a good game from an offensive point of view. Got to the byline a couple of times and crossed well. His pass for Leahy’s chance was a gem.

Crosses 7

Ryan Bowman

Missed a good chance at 0-0 just 30 seconds before Dons’ opener. Otherwise the home defence had the better of him on a frustrating afternoon.

Chance 5

Daniel Udoh

Denied another goal by a fine Cumming save but otherwise not his usual influential self. Some selfless running but not involved as much as needed.

Quiet 6

Substitutes