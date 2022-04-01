MK Dons v Shrewsbury preview: Clashes are real acid tests for Town

Shaun Whalley and Elliott Bennett celebrate October's 1-0 home win over MK Dons – a belated first clean sheet of the season for Salop (AMA) Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

As it stands, tomorrow’s hosts MK Dons and Ipswich Town, visitors to Shrewsbury a week on Saturday, are the form teams in the top four divisions.

No side has a better run of unbeaten results than Liam Manning’s Dons, currently unbeaten in their last 12 games. Their only League One reverse of 2022, a surprising 1-0 home defeat to second-bottom Doncaster, is the sole loss since December 11.

Ipswich are hot on their heels. The Tractor Boys make the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow currently unbeaten in 11 league games, though they do have a home game against Cambridge to contend with tomorrow.

Cotterill’s Salop, in 15th, have won three games on the bounce, including at leaders Rotherham so stunningly a fortnight ago, for the first time since the early weeks of the manager’s reign.

That convincing 3-0 rout at the Millers can be channelled in Town’s thoughts heading to Stadium MK.

After the confidence gained in that unlikely victory in South Yorkshire, the visitors will not head to Buckinghamshire short on belief.

Though while Rotherham are the division’s best side this season, they were not enjoying the flying form Dons currently possess.

In terms of momentum, you would be hard pushed to find a side close to Dons’ groove. Even Manchester City and Liverpool’s records pale in comparison.

Manning’s men will have every confidence they can make up the four-point gap to leaders Rotherham. Wigan, in second, are three points better off but have games in hand.

MK’s 3-4-3 side is settled and packed with quality. Their frontline consists of 14-goal attacking midfield sensation Scott Twine and seasoned goalscoring No.9 Mo Eisa.

Dons may have lost star midfield Matt O’Riley to Celtic in January – who is now shining north of the border – but in Conor Coventry, David Kasumu and Josh McEachran they have fine options who have softened the blow of O’Riley’s exit.

Town, though, have real momentum of their own and the strongest gust of wind in their sails for some time.

Further to their hat-trick of consecutive wins, Cotterill’s side have been beaten just once in seven games – and that was a harsh late penalty at home to an impressive Oxford side when Town were good value for at least a point.

Perhaps the most eye-opening statistic amid the recent form is that Town have conceded just twice in those seven games – both versus Oxford, one penalty.