Shrewsbury's Shaun Whalley: There are still miles in the legs

Fans of Shrewsbury Town wave flags of Arthur Rowley and Shaun Whalley. Shaun Whalley celebrates his goal in the 1-0 win over MK Dons in October (AMA)

Whalley, 34, recently made his return from more than four months out of action due to a serious thigh and tendon injury and clocked up his 250th appearance in Town colours.

The popular winger is in his seventh season with the club, having triggered a contract extension this time last year, and sees his Montgomery Waters Meadow terms expire this summer.

Whalley said: "It's my life, basically. As well as my family, football is my life.

"I want to keep playing, first of all, I know I'm 34 but I still think I've got a good few more years left in me yet.

"I'm doing my coaching badges at the moment and I want to be a manager one day, hopefully that could be here as well a long way down the line. That would be unbelievable."

Whalley was just the second player since the club moved to Oteley Road in 2007, following Kelvin Langmead, to clock up 250 games.

The modest Liverpudlian admitted his pride in the achievement but said the impact on his family is particular source of pleasure.

"It was delighted to get 250, it's more of other people saying to me how much of an achievement it is, because I've just enjoyed playing," said Whalley, who has dedicated all of his 38 Town goals to son Jude.