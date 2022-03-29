Dave Edwards: A lesson in not leaving early – but I blame Daniel Udoh!

Former player Dave Edwards watches the game in the sun (AMA)

I didn’t tell him me and my lad Jack had actually left before his 84th-minute winner! To be honest I thought it was his fault for causing the stoppage by injuring that Lincoln defender.

That led to a load of injury time before half-time and the second half was stop-start too.

I knew we’d have to leave slightly early because of plans we’d made, it was a bit of a late decision to go the game. I asked Jack at 1pm and he was dead up for it. When seven minutes were added on I knew we’d be in trouble.

I thought it’d finish 0-0, even though Town were the better side. I got into the car, put Radio Shropshire on and heard Dunny straight away...”DAN UDOH SCORES!”

No! Jack was raging – but we made sure we watched the replay as soon as it was posted online.

Anyway, it’d be such an achievement if Dan can keep pushing on to surpass Fey Okenabirhie’s total from a few years ago – he’s one behind – and I think he can get up to second top scorer at the New Meadow.

He can really write himself into a little bit of modern history, which is great for him when you consider where he was a couple of years ago.

He fully deserves it. This has almost been the Dan Udoh column at times – I felt he was carrying the team earlier in the season, grafting in that No.10 role out of position. He can play anywhere on the frontline now.

He’s always very grateful to get a message, is Dan, he always messages straight back! He deserves it, he’s a nice kid with a brilliant attitude that has worked his way up through the non-league system.

He was quite quiet but like great strikers you get an opportunity and put it away. It was a great finish, Dan’s at his best 15 to 20 yards out with low backlift, acting on instinct.

Dan’s getting to that level now where, unfortunately for Shrewsbury, there will be teams higher up the pyramid looking at him.

If I’m a Championship manager I’m looking at Dan Udoh, because of what he gives you even when he’s not scoring goals, his athleticism would suit the Championship, and at just 25 he has his prime ahead.

If players are receiving interest they are doing well for Town. We are a club that can bring in players from below, develop then and look to make money – or even better they help us compete at the top end of the league.

Hopefully Steve Cotterill can keep him for next season and he can be part of our own little promotion push, I think that’ll be ideal and good for Dan too.

The manager has got another level from him, whether that’s training or a confidence thing, Steve has been a good fit for him.

It’s amazing to see Town chalk up a third win in a row. It’s great to see the team pick up the points they deserve after a run of not getting what they warranted.

It wasn’t a classic, it did have a bit of an end-of-season feeling, but Shrewsbury never looked in danger of losing, they always looked in control, even in a drab first half.

The manager showed his tactical nous switching it up at half-time and it made a big difference. Town deserved the win.

I thought Tyrese Fornah was very, very impressive. It’s taken a while to get up to speed but that’s going to happen for a loan playing coming into this league. Watching him reminded me of seeing Ben Godfrey here in the Paul Hurst season – a level above.

Just his overall demeanour on the pitch, he’s very athletic and can get around and press, but his presence, calmness on the ball, in positions to receive. He has a little body swerve and shoulder drop with the ball to get out of trouble.

He was disciplined, he allowed Josh Vela to press in the first half when we had a two-man midfield, which Vels wants to do.