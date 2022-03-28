Shrewsbury giving their all for each other

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0.

Town chalked up nine points from the last nine available with a late 1-0 home victory over Lincoln on Saturday, courtesy of top goalscorer Daniel Udoh's fine winner six minutes from time.

It is just the second time under Cotterill Town have won three League One matches on the spin and first since December 2020. They climbed a place to 15th and just two points separate in-form Shrews and 12th.

Hosts Salop were made to work hard in a draining, stop-start contest against the Imps. Cotterill felt his side were eventually too fit and strong for Lincoln late on – and he added that Town's morale is key to fine recent form.

"I'm always pleased for them, they are a great set of lads," Cotterill said. "They are honest, they get on well with each other.

"You always find out how well they get on with each other when they take to the pitch.

"It's a big old pitch out there, and if I'm friends with you and I like your company, then I'm going to cover your back.

"They do that, it's not just about covering your back when the game goes one way, it's about running forward when somebody needs a pass or some movement.

"They are always there for each and work hard. It wasn't the silkiest game by either team, but when you come out of a 1-0 game you want it to be 1-0 your way and thankfully it was."

The numbers add up for Town as Udoh's 15th goal of the season moved Cotterill's men to 15th and goalkeeper Marko Marosi secured a 14th league clean sheet, equalling Dean Henderson's individual League One record for the club.

Another deserved shutout against the Imps made it six clean sheets in seven games, in which Shrews have been beaten just once.

Cotterill's men eye a push to 12th between now and late April, with 18 points to play for and momentum under their wings.