Shrewsbury 1-0 Lincoln City - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
Had little to do to preserve a third straight clean sheet and record-equalling 14th for Town in League One. Lincoln didn’t muster a shot on target.
Unworked 7
Matthew Pennington
Always steady and secure on the right of the back three. Consistently reliable in the air and won some important tackles.
Reliable 7
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
Continued good recent form with another rock solid display. Made one vital set-piece clearance early on and seemed to win every 50-50 that came his way.
Rock-solid 8
Luke Leahy
A surprise he shifted from midfield to left centre-back but he slotted in seamlessly. Town miss his creativity in midfield, but Leahy remained reliable.
Versatile 7
Elliott Bennett
Half in his usual wing-back role and half in midfield. A solid and consistent display but an undoubted stand-out moment was his majestic ‘Zidane turn’.
Skill 7
Tyrese Fornah
Town’s star man. He continues to push on and impress by the game. Effortless both in and out of possession. Could be a star at Forest.
Effortless 8
Josh Vela
Put in another big shift as part of a midfield two and three. Less joy going forward, but an important and busy role.
Busy 7
George Nurse
Impressed as Town’s outlet down the left. Took on his defender well and used the ball when for the most part.
Outlet 7
Tom Bloxham
Recalled to the side but played just the 45 minutes before his withdrawal. Struggled to make an impact in this one.
Withdrawn 6
Daniel Udoh
It may have been a quieter all-round display from the top scorer but what a finish late on to win it for his 15th of the season. He has a rocket attached to either leg.
Power 7
Ryan Bowman
A really busy and productive display which deserved a goal. Bowman linked play excellently and was tireless, but it wouldn’t fall his way.
Tireless 8
Substitutes
Josh Daniels (for Bloxham, 45) Helped change the game for Town. Some good crosses. 7. Shaun Whalley (for Udoh, 88) Almost scored a fine late second n/a. Aaron Pierre (for Bennett, 88) n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Bondswell, Caton, Janneh.