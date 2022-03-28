Shrewsbury 1-0 Lincoln City - Player ratings

Tyrese Fornah (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Had little to do to preserve a third straight clean sheet and record-equalling 14th for Town in League One. Lincoln didn’t muster a shot on target.

Unworked 7

Matthew Pennington

Always steady and secure on the right of the back three. Consistently reliable in the air and won some important tackles.

Reliable 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Continued good recent form with another rock solid display. Made one vital set-piece clearance early on and seemed to win every 50-50 that came his way.

Rock-solid 8

Luke Leahy

A surprise he shifted from midfield to left centre-back but he slotted in seamlessly. Town miss his creativity in midfield, but Leahy remained reliable.

Versatile 7

Elliott Bennett

Half in his usual wing-back role and half in midfield. A solid and consistent display but an undoubted stand-out moment was his majestic ‘Zidane turn’.

Skill 7

Tyrese Fornah

Town’s star man. He continues to push on and impress by the game. Effortless both in and out of possession. Could be a star at Forest.

Effortless 8

Josh Vela

Put in another big shift as part of a midfield two and three. Less joy going forward, but an important and busy role.

Busy 7

George Nurse

Impressed as Town’s outlet down the left. Took on his defender well and used the ball when for the most part.

Outlet 7

Tom Bloxham

Recalled to the side but played just the 45 minutes before his withdrawal. Struggled to make an impact in this one.

Withdrawn 6

Daniel Udoh

It may have been a quieter all-round display from the top scorer but what a finish late on to win it for his 15th of the season. He has a rocket attached to either leg.

Power 7

Ryan Bowman

A really busy and productive display which deserved a goal. Bowman linked play excellently and was tireless, but it wouldn’t fall his way.

Tireless 8

Substitutes