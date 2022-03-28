Matty Bondswell recalled from Shrewsbury Town by Newcastle United

Matty Bondswell failed to appear in a single minute while on loan at Shrewsbury (AMA)

The 19-year-old left-back and left wing-back failed to play a single minute of football during his time in Shropshire.

He arrived in January as Town boss Steve Cotterill sought cover on the left of defence after Nathanael Ogbeta left for Swansea City.

Nottingham-born Bondswell, who left Forest for German football with RB Leipzig before joining Newcastle last year, was an unused substitute on 11 occasions for Shrewsbury.

George Nurse has shifted across to become the club's regular left wing-back to replace Ogbeta.