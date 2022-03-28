Notification Settings

Matty Bondswell recalled from Shrewsbury Town by Newcastle United

By Lewis Cox

Newcastle United have recalled Matty Bondswell from his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

Matty Bondswell failed to appear in a single minute while on loan at Shrewsbury (AMA)
The 19-year-old left-back and left wing-back failed to play a single minute of football during his time in Shropshire.

He arrived in January as Town boss Steve Cotterill sought cover on the left of defence after Nathanael Ogbeta left for Swansea City.

Nottingham-born Bondswell, who left Forest for German football with RB Leipzig before joining Newcastle last year, was an unused substitute on 11 occasions for Shrewsbury.

George Nurse has shifted across to become the club's regular left wing-back to replace Ogbeta.

The former England under-18 international featured for Newcastle's under-23s against Stoke in PL2 action last week despite still being on loan at Town, as per rules. He was a sub in Saturday's 1-0 win over Lincoln, where the hosts required extra cover with Tom Flanagan on international duty.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

