Luke Leahy looking to finish on a Shrewsbury high

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates at full time.

Snapped up following his departure from Bristol Rovers last summer, Leahy has arguably been Town’s player of the year this term.

The versatile star has impressed playing at wing-back, in central midfield and in central defence.

And he is currently Town’s third highest scorer having netted nine goals in all competitions, with Dan Udoh leading the way on 14 while Ryan Bowman has 12.

Leahy netted a career best 10 goals for Bristol Rovers last term.

And at the very worst he wants to match that his year.

“I got 10 last year so I’m hoping for 10 this year,” the former Falkirk man said.

“I’m sure I’ll get a chance, I had a chance at Rotherham last Saturday and missed.

“But the chances will come.

“We are creating a lot of chances at the minute and hopefully that continues.

“I do want that number 10.

“I’ve not thought about the golden boot. I’ll let Ryan and Dan battle that out. I just want that number 10.”

Town host Lincoln today sitting just five points behind 12th placed Cheltenham in the League One table.

And Leahy admits all the players would love to end the season have secured a top-half finish.

“It’s something we are looking towards and something we would see as a success at the end of the season if we do reach it,” he said.

“There are still seven games to play, tough teams to play, so we just have to take it one game at a time.”

Lincoln arrive at Montgomery Waters Meadow today sitting 18th in the table.

But while Michael Appleton’s side have endured an underwhelming campaign, Leahy insists they can’t be taken lightly.

“It will be a tough game,” the 29-year-old added.

“They are around us. They have played some good football without getting the results they deserve.

“They will come here looking to get three points.