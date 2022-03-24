Shrewsbury's Elliott Bennett wants to chip in and ease goal burden on forwards

Elliott Bennett (AMA)

Right wing-back Bennett struck for the second time this season – and first in league action – in the 3-0 win at leaders Rotherham last time out.

Strike partners and leading goalscorers Bowman and Udoh were also on target to continue hot streaks for Steve Cotterill's side, with their 12th and 14th goals of the campaign respectively.

Cotterill has called for more goals from other departments to share the load with his forwards and nine-goal midfielder Luke Leahy and Bennett, while admitting the team's success is a priority, has backed up that notion.

"I'm always happy to score, but I'm a player that's always been more happy when the team wins, because when the team wins everyone wins regardless of individuals," said Telford-born Bennett, 33.

"If you score 25 goals in a season as a striker but your team finishes 12th it's only good for one person.

"But if you spread your goals around your team everyone wins, the club, the town, everyone in the dressing room, the manager.

"It's always nice to get your name on the scoresheet or assisting a goal, it's important to do that, and as the manager said it's important we spread the goals to take the burden off the strikers, because they take the burden off the defenders sometimes with the way they press up top."

Town have struggled for goals at times this season but the recent haul of eight in the last two games – with none conceded – has boosted their tally to 40 scored in 39 games in League One.