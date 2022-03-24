Notification Settings

Shrewsbury suspend new ticket accounts after extra Wigan Athletic request

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town have suspended new ticket account registrations due prevent Wigan Athletic fans purchasing home tickets for their end of season clash.

Montgomery Waters Meadow

The Latics have been given an allocation of 1,650 tickets for the game but expect to sell out quickly and have request a bigger allocation.

With Salop unable to facilitate more away fans - they have now made the move to suspend online registrations for tickets - to stop Wigan fans registering and purchasing tickets in the home sections of the ground.

A statement from the club read: "Suspending online registrations will prevent Wigan supporters from registering and purchasing tickets in the home sections of the ground.

"Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the game needs to have an account with the club already or needs to show proof of address with a local postcode.

"This applies to Season Ticket registrations also, so if you are wanting to purchase a Season Ticket for the 2022/23 season and are not registered, contact us at the email address below for more information on how to register.

"Any questions, please contact the ticket office via tickets@shrewsburytown.co.uk."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

