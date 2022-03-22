Dave Edwards: Eight goals - oh what a week for Shrewsbury!

Luke Leahy, above left, has been Shrewsbury Town’s player of the season – while the emergence of Tyrese Fornah in recent weeks has been a huge plus

I wrote last week I felt the team were moving on to something really good. The performances heading into the Morecambe game had been very good.

I didn’t see the Morecambe visit as being a problem. I thought we’d be fine if we played anywhere near the recent levels.

The 10 minutes either side of half-time to take the game away from the Shrimps had confidence oozing through the Town veins.

And then what they did going to the toughest place in the division this season was amazing.

I’ve covered Rotherham twice on co-commentary duty this term. I know how good they are. They are a top, top side and very effective.

For Shrewsbury to go there and win 3-0 is perfect, it tops off the perfect week. It helps continue that optimism I wrote on last week, building it for the summer and next season.

It was a complete performance. The team looked like it had a lot of control, that is largely down to how dominant the midfield has been.

Josh Vela was the best player at the club by a mile last year. He’s continued but had the odd little dip and an injury. Luke Leahy is, for me, player of the season – an absolutely revelation, he’s almost a complete midfielder in this league.

The emergence of Forest loanee Tyrese Fornah in recent weeks has been a huge plus. Everyone was gutted to see Dave Davis get injured but young players need games under their belt and he’s getting better every week. Now we’re seeing the player Forest rate so highly. It’s great to see the front boys in the goals again. They’d had a dry patch but to both be well into double figures with a good chunk of games left is brilliant.

One thing to say about this side, you look at that starting XI, it’s right up there with any in the league. I think if you had that XI every week and fully fit then it’s a side pushing the play-offs.

Problems have been when injuries and suspensions come, we hope the manager can address that in the summer, to add three or four more to really compete for places – because the players who have come in have been excellent. Not just good players, but good characters.

I’ve been in many dressing rooms where players have had their own agendas. Steve Cotterill has got a squad together he trusts, who bring harmony, have ambition and want to be here.

That’s not always been the case in recent years. He’s had to manage players out. One of the manager’s top traits is he notices anyone who will try to pull the wool over his eyes.

To get those players on permanent deals – Leahy, Nurse, Flanagan, Marosi, Pennington, Bowman, Bennett – all brilliant professionals and you see that when watching the team. Nobody downs tools or sulks.

To have that brings some future-proofing to the club. I know Sam Ricketts made a big deal of that, to give out longer contracts so there is not a constant turnover and overhaul.

Saturday’s triumph leaves us five points off mid-table in 16th. We had that fine run over Christmas and it was a bit of a false dawn, but we are well-positioned now to have a real go.

I don’t think we were ever in trouble before that Morecambe game, I thought we were too good. If Town can finish above 14th, pushing for 12th, it would be an incredible effort.