Steve Cotterill: Changing Shrewsbury culture has been key

Shrewsbury Town players after Ryan Bowman scored the third in their 3-0 win at Rotherham (AMA)

Town romped to a mightily impressive 3-0 win at League One leaders Rotherham United in the Millers' own back yard on Saturday.

That success, one of Town's most eye-catching in recent times, built on a 5-0 victory last Tuesday and sees 16th-placed Shrewsbury cast their eye up the table for the final seven matches.

Cotterill opened up on how the side he inherited lacked in leadership and how big characters have 'grown'. He said trust, professionalism and good habits all go into changing a culture.

"We have now but we didn't have (before)," Cotterill said when asked about a side full of leaders.

"I don't think you actually buy or purchase a leader, I think leaders grow.

"I would like to think I'm a straight-forward leader, for good and for bad, and I would want them to be the same. It's important.

"Rotherham had some good leaders out there by the way, they got beat 3-0 but had some good leaders."

Paul Warne's Millers went into the contest looking to strengthen their grip on first place but were torn apart by Town.

Leading goalscorer Daniel Udoh opened the scoring 10 minutes before the break with his 14th goal of the season shortly before the hosts had Angus MacDonald shown a straight red card for violent conduct in an aerial collision.

Town were dominant throughout the second period and deserved late goals from Elliott Bennett and Ryan Bowman in front of a jubilant away capped off a special afternoon.

Cotterill said how it was important to stay humble and not become carried away after a couple of impressive victories.

He added of his squad: "I think it's good habits, professionalism, changing a culture into 'it's not OK to get beat because we're one of the smaller teams in the league', determination, being prepared before games.

"The professionalism, what you do on your days off, take responsibility for yourself, because you can't always follow them around. It's OK day-to-day where you can see them, but you don't know what they do when they leave.

"That makes leaders because they have to be strong and do the right thing.