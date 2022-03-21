Rotherham 0-3 Shewsbury - Player ratings

Shrewsbury Town's Tyrese Fornah (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Sign of a good keeper is to make top stops when not busy and he did that late on for a 13th league clean sheet of the season – one off Dean Henderson’s League One record.

Record-chasing 7

Matthew Pennington

Another truly dominant afternoon for the stopper. Unlucky not to make it 2-0 just before the break. So powerful in either penalty box.

Dominant 8

Ethan Ebanks-landell

The captain continued his impressive recent form. Even when the Millers pushed for late consolation he made some excellent blocks.

Marvel 8

Tom Flanagan

What an addition this man has been. Just going from strength to strength. Not phased or flustered by anything. Leaves for international duty now.

At ease 8

Elliott Bennett

Bennett has been excellent all season but seldom better than this display. What a creative star he is down that right – and league goal monkey finally off his back.

Goal at last 9

Tyrese Fornah

Undoubtedly the loan midfielder’s best performance for the club – and he’s been improving game by game. Helped make the first and ran the game all day.

Relentless 9

Luke Leahy

So full of running as he always is. Rotherham’s list of fine midfielders could not get near to him. In total control.

Control 8

Josh Vela

Relentless. Pressed all afternoon. The legs between Fornah, Leahy and Vela were tireless. Vela never stops and deserved that late chance to go in.

Tireless 8

George Nurse

Was Town’s most dangerous player early on. Was lively all afternoon, inventive and a real threat down the left.

Inventive 9

Ryan Bowman

Three goals in three games for in-form Bowman whose stoppage-time goal was so deserved. He ran and held the ball up all day long.

Team man 8

Daniel Udoh

The top scorer made it 14 with the season with such a calm and composed finish. He rattled it in and bullied the Millers’ defenders all afternoon.

Bullied 8

Substitutes