Rotherham 0-3 Shewsbury - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
Sign of a good keeper is to make top stops when not busy and he did that late on for a 13th league clean sheet of the season – one off Dean Henderson’s League One record.
Record-chasing 7
Matthew Pennington
Another truly dominant afternoon for the stopper. Unlucky not to make it 2-0 just before the break. So powerful in either penalty box.
Dominant 8
Ethan Ebanks-landell
The captain continued his impressive recent form. Even when the Millers pushed for late consolation he made some excellent blocks.
Marvel 8
Tom Flanagan
What an addition this man has been. Just going from strength to strength. Not phased or flustered by anything. Leaves for international duty now.
At ease 8
Elliott Bennett
Bennett has been excellent all season but seldom better than this display. What a creative star he is down that right – and league goal monkey finally off his back.
Goal at last 9
Tyrese Fornah
Undoubtedly the loan midfielder’s best performance for the club – and he’s been improving game by game. Helped make the first and ran the game all day.
Relentless 9
Luke Leahy
So full of running as he always is. Rotherham’s list of fine midfielders could not get near to him. In total control.
Control 8
Josh Vela
Relentless. Pressed all afternoon. The legs between Fornah, Leahy and Vela were tireless. Vela never stops and deserved that late chance to go in.
Tireless 8
George Nurse
Was Town’s most dangerous player early on. Was lively all afternoon, inventive and a real threat down the left.
Inventive 9
Ryan Bowman
Three goals in three games for in-form Bowman whose stoppage-time goal was so deserved. He ran and held the ball up all day long.
Team man 8
Daniel Udoh
The top scorer made it 14 with the season with such a calm and composed finish. He rattled it in and bullied the Millers’ defenders all afternoon.
Bullied 8
Substitutes
Josh Daniels (for Bennett, 85) n/a. Tom Bloxham (for Udoh, 85) n/a. Aaron Pierre (for Nurse, 88) n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Bondswell, Whalley, Janneh.