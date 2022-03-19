Shrewsbury stopper Marko Marosi closing in on clean sheet record

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town stamps on a beach ball.

The 5-0 win over Morecambe capped Marosi’s 12th clean sheet in League One this season – despite taking 13 games to achieve his first.

Dean Henderson – who spent the season on-loan at Town in 2017/18 – holds the record with 14 clean sheets, meaning Marosi has eight games to get three more and beat it.

“We have a few tough games ahead but if he can get that, we’d be delighted,” Cotterill said.

“Clean sheets are always important, even when you go and win a game 5-0 like the other night. I didn’t want to concede a goal the other night because it looks like you’ve stepped off the pedal and lost concentration.