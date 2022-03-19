Notification Settings

Shrewsbury stopper Marko Marosi closing in on clean sheet record

By Liam Keen

Steve Cotterill would be ‘delighted’ if Marko Marosi could become a Shrewsbury Town record holder as the goalkeeper closes in on setting a new benchmark.

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town stamps on a beach ball.

The 5-0 win over Morecambe capped Marosi’s 12th clean sheet in League One this season – despite taking 13 games to achieve his first.

Dean Henderson – who spent the season on-loan at Town in 2017/18 – holds the record with 14 clean sheets, meaning Marosi has eight games to get three more and beat it.

“We have a few tough games ahead but if he can get that, we’d be delighted,” Cotterill said.

“Clean sheets are always important, even when you go and win a game 5-0 like the other night. I didn’t want to concede a goal the other night because it looks like you’ve stepped off the pedal and lost concentration.

“I wanted to keep a clean sheet the other night, that was important. In fact, it got more important as the score got bigger because then the professionalism and concentration is there.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

