Shrewsbury's Luke Leahy praised for seeing pictures on pitch

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0.

The midfielder scored twice and added two assists in the 5-0 dismantling of Morecambe and is set to play a central role once more as Steve Cotterill’s men head to leaders Rotherham tomorrow.

Leahy, 29, took his goal tally to nine and also tops Town’s billing for League One assists with six but another moment stood out to boss Cotterill, as Leahy charged back to block a late Cole Stockton strike to ensure his side’s clean sheet.

Cotterill believes that moment encapsulates ‘team player’ Leahy – who few would have believed would go to enjoy a hugely successful campaign in the middle of the park.

Prior to this season, Leahy had never played as a central midfielder. He was a left-back or left wing-back by trade, albeit a forward-thinking one familiar with powering forward and chipping in with goals.

Cotterill decided to try Leahy in midfield because of what he’d seen in training. Ironically, it was another left-sided player Nathanael Ogbeta – who has since moved to Swansea in the Championship – who wanted a go at playing in midfield, but it has been Leahy who has made the role his own.

“Probably, yes, because I’d got a picture of him in training with the pictures he sees,” Cotterill said, when asked if he envisaged Leahy shining to this extent in midfield.

“It’s funny, there was a lot of talk about Nathanael (Ogbeta) playing central midfield. I had a look at it once, against Morecambe (away), and my God, whoever thought that up...I think he mentioned first about playing there, and then we wondered whether he could – but that certainly wasn’t the case.

“Luke has good pictures, he understands the game, he’s a team player, is very good in the air so can screen off their striker for any direct kicks that come in as well.

“He does the unsavoury things, and more important than anything he’s a good and honest lad, and that’s a bonus.

Cotterill referenced ‘one of his best signings’ Graham Alexander, the former Preston full-back, who he took to Burnley and used in midfield. Alexander, who went on to play until aged 40 and became a manager, felt the switch prolonged his career by a few years.

“Sometimes that can happen when you play in a position that perhaps requires you to be more dynamic, you can then play with your head, Luke’s adapted to that really well,” added Cotterill.

Town will take heart from their recent 0-0 home draw to Paul Warne’s Millers as they visit the New York Stadium tomorrow.