Shrewsbury youngster Callum Wilson earns debut Northern Ireland youth call

Callum Wilson has been handed a debut Northern Ireland under-19 call-up for a tournament in Spain (AMA)

The teenage full-back, 18, will be part of Gerard Lyttle's squad for the Football Federations Cup, which begins in Albir, Spain, next week.

The tournament acts as preparation for European Championship qualifiers later this year. Wilson, one of three first-time call-ups, could be involved in games against Norway in Alicante on Wednesday and against Belgium and Czech Republic.

Former AFC Telford and Derby youngster Wilson, who lives in Priorslee, generally turns out for Town's under-18s but made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy against Wolves this season. He qualifies for Northern Ireland through his dad.

He joins defenders Tom Flanagan and Aaron Pierre in winning an international call, for Northern Ireland's senior side and Grenada respectively.

It remains to be seen whether Town's clash against Lincoln on Saturday week will go ahead. Rules state clubs require three call-ups to request a postponement.