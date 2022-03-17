Captain marvel Vikki Owen hits hat-trick in thumping Shrewsbury Town Women's win

Vikki Owen of Shrewsbury Town Women.

Unbeaten West Midlands Division One North leaders Town are four points clear at the summit with four games in hand after the 5-0 rout in the Black Country.

The fixture went ahead in Walsall seven days after the same two sides failed to see out a hotly-contested clash in Shrewsbury – where the league fixture was postponed late on with Salop 11-1 ahead due to violent conduct.

Tom Peevor’s champions-elect Shrewsbury side made light work of their opponents once more, but it was skipper Owen who stepped to the fore and inspired her team to maximum points.

Owen netted twice in the space of four first-half minutes and sealed her treble with Town’s fourth 10 minutes into the second half as Shrews strolled to another rampant win, netting their 55th goal in 12 league games in the process.

The visitors, who had just 12 players available due to illness and injury, had to rely on a penalty midway through the first half to edge ahead as Zoe Child was felled in the penalty area.

Paris Schofield smashed the spot-kick low to the goalkeeper’s right for 1-0 as Shrews pressed on.

Set-piece specialist Owen scored the second of three goals in seven minutes with a stunning free-kick that she dispatched into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Poor Darlaston defending cost them dear shortly after where the hosts failed to defend a set-piece delivery and Owen turned in her second from close range.

Another routine worked a treat once more for Owen’s hat-trick after half-time as Maddie Jones received a short corner before the captain turned in a cross at the near post.

Town’s fifth and final effort came from top scorer Jones as Child’s strike unfortunately cannoned back off the post, leaving forward Jones the simple task of turning in to complete the win.

Salop could take another big stride towards the title on Sunday when they welcome third-bottom strugglers Walsall to Montgomery Waters Meadow’s community pitch (2pm).

Shifnal Town’s Division One North hopes suffered a tough blow as third welcomed second when Sandwell Ladies visited their Acoustafoam Stadium home.

Things looked promising for the home side at half-time as top goalscorer Rebecca Lee-Bown marked her return from suspension with the opener.

But Sandwell hit back in the second period as two efforts inside the game’s final quarter through Phoebe Hopwood and Marsha Malik turned the scoreline on its head as they retained their second spot while Shifnal tumbled down a couple of places to fifth.

Mark Corbett’s side are back in action on Sunday for the return fixture at Sandwell in a bid to reverse their fortunes.

In the National League Midlands, third-bottom Wem Town were edged out by the odd goal in five by third-placed Lincoln City.

Goals from Laura Morris and Laura Pennington were not enough for the Butler Sports Centre hosts as the visiting Imps stole the win. Wem also lost attacker Morris to a serious injury.

They host second-placed Boldmere St Michaels on Sunday.

It was an afternoon to remember for The New Saints as Andy Williams’ side recorded their first away win of the season.

TNS, bottom in the four-team relegation phase, drew to within two points of rivals Port Talbot Town with the big 3-0 win.

Three goals in the final 20 minutes made the difference. Georgia Griffiths’ penalty got the ball rolling before Caitlin Chapman added a second a minute later.