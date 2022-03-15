Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury moving in the right direction despite position

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Because the team is definitely heading in the right direction in terms of how they're playing at the moment. The approach to game and overall performances have been excellent in recent weeks.

But it's tough to take that there is no progression in the table.

I don't think the lack of wins is a massive worry. Shrewsbury are more or less in a position of safety now. I know fans will still fear the bottom four but realistically they are too far away from that. I can't see the teams below winning more than two or three maximum, which means Town probably only need one more win – which I fully expect them to do over Morecambe at home tonight.

It's now about trying to build some sort of momentum for next season, get everyone playing in a specific way, doing the right things and creating positivity from the crowd.

I feel like it's heading in that direction, despite results. Fans will understand on another day Saturday against Oxford could've easily been a Town win on another day.

Some of the officiating was very poor and big moments in the game didn't go our way.

The one thing Steve Cotterill will be disappointed with is the game management side. In crucial moments something hasn't gone right for Town and the opponents go down the other end and we concede. In those moments he looks to big, experienced players.

It happened for the first goal, with our big penalty appeal, and then towards the end their winner after Bowman's chance. I think it was a penalty, Oxford's Ryan Williams played for it, but Elliott Bennett just got the wrong side and paid for it. We'd all want a penalty for that.

The manager will know to have a successful season next year we need those tiny one per cent moments to go our way more often than not.

It happened to me numerous times, when you sense disappointment, when you're on top and miss a chance, it's important to not let it affect the way you play, so you don't get too anxious or over-commit. You've got to stay methodical.

The manager won't have many complaints about the way his side played, but things are just going the other way at the moment.

I don't think the visit of 22nd-placed Morecambe tonight is as big as some are making out. Even if Town lost the game I still think they're far superior to sides beneath them and they will pick up results moving forward.

But from a momentum point of view Steve Cotterill won't want it being a nervy or anxious display, he will want to see Saturday's performance taken into this game. With respect Morecambe are no Oxford.

It was a big call to bring Josh Vela back over Tom Bloxham but Vela has been Town's best player over the last 18 months, you have to stick by him and his performance warranted it. If Josh Vela is fit you have to play him.

And what a special moment for the returning Shaun Whalley to make his 250th appearance. He epitomises everything we want from a Shrewsbury player.

His work rate, endeavour, moments of magic, I think he can be a real asset in these remaining nine games with some unpredictability, one area Town could do with, someone who can come up with anything.

Shauny is going to lose the ball at times, he will frustrate, but he produces moments of magic that not many others can do. You take that type of player in your team.