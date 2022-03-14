Shrewsbury Town launch Disabled Supporters Club for fans and their families

Montgomery Waters Meadow

The club launched on Saturday, at the team's 2-1 home loss to Oxford United.

The new club is led by Richard Pulford, who took up the role of disabled supporters liaison officer last summer.

It comes as part of the 'Salop For All' drive to ensure all types of inclusively among supporters and is in association with Level Playing Field, which campaigns in the fight against disability discrimination.

Mr Pulford, who is a lifelong fan of the club and has been a season ticket holder for more than 20 years, has muscular dystrophy.

He said: "I've experienced as a supporter going to matches as an able-bodied fan and now going to games as a disabled fan. I've seen how it's changed for me."

"Last season I was approached by my friend Mike Davis, who is an SLO (supporter liaison officer), and it's something I was really excited to do. It's an area of the club I wanted to get involved in.

"Luckily the ground was built in a time where disabled facilities were well catered for, but the club are always in a position where they're looking to improve to offer disabled people what they should be.

"It has been an aim of mine to start a disabled supporters club. Brian Caldwell – chief executive– was keen to get one going, so it's been my remit.

"Between myself and Mark Bull at STFC In The Community, who has been fantastic, a lot of work has gone in to create the new disabled supporters club.

"We want the club to be quite organic, to grow and build over the years. We want to put things in for the fans.

We hope to organise a Q and A with the players and do social activities, to raise money for local charities.

"We hope to have regular events. There will be an initial event for people to start with us and get to know them."

So far, 50 people have registered interest and the club welcomes any supporter of any disability – physical or otherwise.

"I'm also keen to stress it's not just for the disabled fans, it's for their companions, carers, friends and families," Mr Pulford said.

"It's about everybody being together and nobody being left out.

"It sometimes might feel it's a hassle to get involved in things but we want to get rid of that and make it all inclusive."

So far in his role as a DSLO, Mr Pulford has addressed access issues to the fan zone at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

And he has ensured that catering staff have access to bring food orders to disabled viewing gantries around the stadium to save carers or companions from fetching.

"We want to cover as many things as possible because we want people to come to the ground, and not to say they can't come because of A, B and C," Mr Pulford said.

"I'm really keen to make it that there is no barrier to anybody to enjoy live sports, particularly at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, which is so close to my heart."