Shrewsbury Town defenders Tom Flanagan and Aaron Pierre receive international calls

Tom Flanagan can win his 13th Northern Ireland cap after his latest call-up (AMA)

Flanagan will join head coach Ian Baraclough's ranks for fixtures against Luxembourg and Hungary on March 25 and 29, respectively.

The first friendly takes places on the continent before the Hungarians visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday, March 29.

Pierre, captain of Spice Boyz Grenada, jets off to Europa as the Caribbean island face friendlies in both Gibraltar and Andorra.

The first is on March 23 and then Grenada tackle Andorra on March 28.

The duo's call-up means he will miss Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury welcome Lincoln City in League One on March 26.

But January recruit from Sunderland Flanagan and Pierre, who has been unable to hold down a first-team place this term, should return in time for the following Saturday's fixture at high-flying MK Dons.

The call means Town's two regular left-sided centre-backs will be absent against the Imps, but Cotterill still has cover in the position from the likes of Luke Leahy, George Nurse and Matty Bondswell.

Centre-half Flanagan's latest international call will be an opportunity to win a 13th cap, adding to the dozen the London-born stopper has won since a debut against New Zealand in June 2017.