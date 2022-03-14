Shrewsbury 1 Oxford 2 - Player Ratings

Shrewsbury defeated (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Made a decent save to deny Whyte but Taylor converted rebound. Just beaten by a second ruled out for offside. Undone by late penalty.

Beaten 6

Matthew Pennington

Another full-blooded display from the stopper, who defended well. Might have used the ball better once or twice, in windy conditions.

Stuck in 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell

The best of the back three this week. A presence in the Oxford box, almost scored and made timely interceptions, albeit was ran off for the opener.

Led 7

Tom Flanagan

Continues to catch the eye for Town. Really calm and collected on the ball and defends well. Threat in U’s box, too.

Composed 6

Elliott Bennett

Once more heavily involved in proceedings. His link with Vela on the right was excellent throughout. Created Bowman’s equaliser but had to shoot when he had a late chance – then gave away penalty.

Involved 7

Tyrese Fornah

A little quieter than in his best showing the week before. Just needed to be a little more composed with his passing.

Quieter 6

Luke Leahy

Tried to make up for losing the ball in build-up for Oxford’s first. Busy as ever with good delivery.

Amends 6

Josh Vela

A return to the side after his ban and a very good return. Grew into the contest with typical energy and some guile too.

Impressive return 7

George Nurse

A quieter afternoon for the left wing-back, whose attacking opportunities were a little more limited than of late.

Limited 6

Daniel Udoh

Enjoyed a good battle with fine U’s stopper McNally and was largely kept at arm’s length. Did not stop working for the side though.

Battle 6

Ryan Bowman

Great first-time finish to end goal drought and might have had another as well. Competed well physically.

Drought ended 7

Substitutes