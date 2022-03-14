Shrewsbury 1 Oxford 2 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Made a decent save to deny Whyte but Taylor converted rebound. Just beaten by a second ruled out for offside. Undone by late penalty.
Beaten 6
Matthew Pennington
Another full-blooded display from the stopper, who defended well. Might have used the ball better once or twice, in windy conditions.
Stuck in 6
Ethan Ebanks-Landell
The best of the back three this week. A presence in the Oxford box, almost scored and made timely interceptions, albeit was ran off for the opener.
Led 7
Tom Flanagan
Continues to catch the eye for Town. Really calm and collected on the ball and defends well. Threat in U’s box, too.
Composed 6
Elliott Bennett
Once more heavily involved in proceedings. His link with Vela on the right was excellent throughout. Created Bowman’s equaliser but had to shoot when he had a late chance – then gave away penalty.
Involved 7
Tyrese Fornah
A little quieter than in his best showing the week before. Just needed to be a little more composed with his passing.
Quieter 6
Luke Leahy
Tried to make up for losing the ball in build-up for Oxford’s first. Busy as ever with good delivery.
Amends 6
Josh Vela
A return to the side after his ban and a very good return. Grew into the contest with typical energy and some guile too.
Impressive return 7
George Nurse
A quieter afternoon for the left wing-back, whose attacking opportunities were a little more limited than of late.
Limited 6
Daniel Udoh
Enjoyed a good battle with fine U’s stopper McNally and was largely kept at arm’s length. Did not stop working for the side though.
Battle 6
Ryan Bowman
Great first-time finish to end goal drought and might have had another as well. Competed well physically.
Drought ended 7
Substitutes
Shaun Whalley (for Vela, 85) What a brilliant sight to see the Town hero return from injury for his 250th appearance. Brilliant landmark n/a. Tom Bloxham (for Bennett, 85) Unfortunate to lose his place to Vela n/a. Saikou Janneh (for Udoh, 87) n/a. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Daniels, Pierre, Bondswell.