Shrewsbury's versatile Daniel Udoh is 'learning on the job'

Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh

Although primarily a striker, Udoh has featured in midfield and on the left wing at times this season.

And the 25-year-old believes those experiences give him a greater appreciation for the job his team-mates do.

When asked about playing on the left wing recently, Udoh said: “It’s been good and I’ve been getting on the ball a lot more, creating more chances and getting on the end of a lot more chances, which I think I should have taken.

“I’ve had three good chances in the last three games and I’ve missed them, so one of them will come through for me soon.

“This season I’ve had experience in every position. I’ve played left wing, up front, central midfield – but I’m enjoying it.

“Wherever the manager needs me to play, or the team needs me, they know what they’ll get from me. I give it 100 per cent all the time.

“As a footballer I want to experience as many things as I can.

“I understand how hard it is to play central midfield and left wing – because I always thought playing up front was the hardest thing because you have to score goals.

“Now I understand my team-mates’ point of view.”

After two consecutive goalless draws – and only three goals in six games – the squad has found goals hard to come by recently.

With some of the chances they have been creating, too, Udoh believes they should have found the net more often.

“We’re going into every game and I personally want to score and get the three points,” he added.

“But there’s been some games where we’ve got chances and not taken it ourselves or it hasn’t gone our way.

“All we can keep doing is striving for the three points.

“Hopefully we can keep getting the wins that gets us to safety first and then see how we can end the season.”

Udoh has not scored in seven games and when asked if he has set himself any more targets for the rest of the season, he said: “Not really, I didn’t really set myself any goals apart from getting 10 league goals and I’m two away from that.

“As soon as I get that, the happier I’ll be, and then I can go on and get more.

“But I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself this year, because I did that in previous years and it didn’t work out.”

Shrewsbury now have Josh Vela back from suspension after his straight red card against Portsmouth and Udoh believes his return will be invaluable.

“It’s definitely a boost to have a player of his calibre and experience in the team,” Udoh said.

“It’s good for competition for places and gives the manager a headache on who to play.