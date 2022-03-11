Shrewsbury vs Oxford - Match preview

Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United scores a goal to make it 2-0 (AMA)

The fourth-placed U’s are one of the current top five to face Town before April 30 – there are six in the top 10 in total.

With that in mind, there remains work to do before the curtain comes down on another League One campaign, Town’s seventh in a row in the third tier.

Boss Cotterill insists Shrewsbury are looking above them to mid-table, and not over their shoulder to the trapdoor, in the final couple of months of the season.

The gap between 17th-placed Shrews and 12th is seven points. The same buffer separates Town and Morecambe, who occupy the final relegation spot in 21st. Town fans will, surely, be glad to hear their side are aiming up rather than sweating on lingering fears.

But Shrewsbury, with a tough run of games ahead, remain on 39 points.

The typical yardstick for security in League One is 50 points. That is not an exact science, but it is a position of comfort for clubs.

There is still work to do. Town will need another couple of victories, with a few draws added in, to get near the safety mark.

That is patently doable. The fixture list isn’t exclusively stacked full of big guns. Town have home games against Morecambe – the rearranged clash on Tuesday – Doncaster and Lincoln. Those sides are currently 21st, 23rd and 18th, respectively. Of course, as we know, football matches aren’t won and lost on paper or tables.

Shrewsbury, traditionally, carry a reputation of performing well and claiming deserved points off the high-flyers. Certainly in recent it has been the case that breaking down the poorer sides, in where there is more expectation on Salop, is more of a problem.

And that might give Cotterill’s men confidence to claim sufficient points against Rotherham, Wigan, MK Dons, Oxford and Sunderland in the coming weeks – should lower rivals prove more stubborn.

Given the contrasting home and away form this term, back-to-back Meadow clashes tomorrow and Tuesday does present a handy opportunity.

One thing is a given, Town are not yet in a position to coast and ease off a per cent or two having secured their status. Cotterill is a driven and demanded manager and would stamp any ounce of complacency straight out.

The boss does have a decision to make on available-again Josh Vela, whose three-match ban has ended. Town are unbeaten in three without him. Shaun Whalley, injured since November, could push for a recall.

Karl Robinson’s Oxford, beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, arrive in Shropshire in top shape. The Yellows, who comfortably dismissed Town 2-0 at the Kassam in October, have won four of their last five matches.

Oxford were, however, dealt a blow as experienced in-form striker Sam Baldock was ruled out for a lengthy spell with a ‘significant’ injury. He has scored four goals in seven games since his January move.

Winger Marcus Browne is also an injury absentee, the visitors are boosted by news attacker Billy Bodin and former Wolves midfielder James Henry are back and could feature tomorrow.