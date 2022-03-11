Shrewsbury ticket increase was tough call

Salop fans queue for tickets

Town early bird season tickets go on sale on March 16 and prices have grown across several age categories and brackets. It has also been revealed regular matchday tickets will increase – a first for seven seasons – though those prices are yet to be officially revealed.

Shrewsbury, who welcome high-flying Oxford United to Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow, cited losses owing to the pandemic for the price increase, as well aligning with other clubs in the third tier, having been among the cheaper offers in the division.

“We’ve been in discussions with the club throughout, as we always are,” said Davis, who liaised with the club in his SLO and supporters parliament role.

“The club was in a difficult position because of the last couple of years, but we’ve had so much support from the supporters who have continued to be amazing.

“We were worried about the numbers but thankfully it’s been fantastic and continued as it was before.

“It was always going to be a difficult decision but we’ve got to remain competitive on the pitch with other teams with higher budgets.

“While it always seems to be fans hit with the burden, we have been one of the lowest pricing teams in the league and this unfortunately is an inevitable increase on the current economic climate and an increasing cost for the club off the pitch.

“We never want to see season ticket or ticket prices go up, because we want to get as many people in as we possibly can, but we know it’s incredibly difficult for people with living costs going through the roofs.

“I think the club have done it to stay competitive and to back the manager as much as they possibly can.

“Costs are going up, wages, the money spent in this league is insane. I thought after the pandemic the market would collapse but if anything it’s gone ridiculous.”

Category A season tickets range between £410 and £505 for adults, and £345 to £445 for category B tickets.

The highest prices for category A over 65 and disability tickets are now £370, with top price for 19 to 23s at £350 and £160 for 12s to 18s.

The club’s early bird sales will begin on March 16 – and will run in three stages until July 25.

“There was talk about increasing prices last season but we didn’t know about fans coming back, so it was instantly shelved,” Davis explained.