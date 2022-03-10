Shrewsbury Town Women in dark after 'violent conduct' abandonment

Shrewsbury Town Women: Picture - Julie Williams

Controversy descended on Town’s Community Pitch base at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday after what looked set for a landslide victory ended in chaos and the fixture ended early by officials ‘due to violent conduct’.

Furthermore, Tom Peevor’s Shrewsbury head to the Black Country this Sunday for the reverse fixture at Darlaston’s Paycare Stadium in Walsall.

The clash is set to go ahead despite last weekend’s incident.

Officials have submitted a report to the Football Association and it is not yet known what the punishment for either club will be. Shrewsbury are unclear whether the sure-fire heavy victory, which would have increased their lead at the top to six points, will stand or need to be replayed.

Rampant Town have won nine from 11 West Midlands Division One North games this term and look set to clinch the title and promotion.

Following the completion of the abandoned Darlaston fixture, they have six league clashes remaining.

Neighbours AFC Telford United closed out their season early by winning their 18th and final league game of the campaign 6-2 away at second-bottom Coventry City. The convincing victory lifted Sean Evans’ Bucks up to second, albeit they have played as many as six and seven games more than rivals above and below them.

Telford top scorer Jaime Duggan was the star for the visitors as she netted four goals, assisted by Tania Prior and Kim Williams.

Evans, who took over midway through campaign, said: “I’m delighted with the win. I thought we were the better team in the first half without ever really controlling the game.

“But in the second half we went up a gear and took control. It was a very pleasing end to the season.”

The Bucks climbed above county rivals Shifnal Town into second after Shifnal, who have lost just once in the league this season, drew 1-1 at fifth-placed Port Vale.

Shifnal striker Jenna Boddison earned her side a point on the road with a second-half equaliser after Amelia Whitehouse had edged Vale into the lead inside 20 minutes.

Town sit third, one point behind Telford with six games in hand. They have a huge game on Sunday as third faces fourth, with Sandwell Ladies the visitors to Acoustafoam Stadium (2pm).

Third-bottom National Midlands One outfit Wem Town lost ground in their survival push with a 4-2 defeat at rivals Solihull Moors.

Wem found themselves four goals down on the hour and two late consolation efforts were not enough. They host Lincoln City, in third, on Sunday.