Shrewsbury season ticket prices rise for first time in seven years

Montgomery Waters Meadow

Early bird season ticket sales for the 2022/2023 campaign will begin on March 16 - with tickets releasing in three separate stages.

Children under 12 attending with an adult will still be able to watch Salop games for free - however the club has insisted that they have had to increase prices for next season because they have fallen behind on gate receipts compared to other clubs.

In a statement announcing the new ticket prices, club CEO Brian Caldwell thanked supporters for their help during the Covid-19 pandemic - adding that last two seasons have had an impact on the price increases.

However, despite the increases bringing the club closer to other League One prices, the Salop chief executive insists the club are still offering good value for money.

He said: "We had great support this season. I've got to say I was concerned about how COVID would affect our numbers but we've had great backing from our supporters this season with season tickets and away support.

"We've looked at it and we're falling behind in terms of gate receipts compared to other League One teams. If everybody else puts their match tickets up by £1 or £2 then we'll fall even further behind and obviously at some point we need to address it, but it's not ideal, it's never an ideal scenario, and we have empathy because prices are going up but at the same time if we are putting match ticket prices up, then that has to have some kind of effect on the season ticket prices. It's still going to be one of the lowest [in the league] if not the lowest, depending on what everybody else does.

"The season ticket obviously guarantees you your seat for all 23 home matches in a season, the opportunity to get your own seat again for cup matches, priority for bigger away matches, and cup priority too. We're also going to continue to do a draw where one person per month wins the price of their season ticket back and we're going to continue the goody bags too because I think that's gone down well.

"The price works out for around £15 per home league game which is very good value in my opinion and that's why we've always tried to pitch it low, to encourage more people to come and watch us play."

Among the prices, category A season tickets range between £410 and £505 for adults, and £345 to £445 for category B tickets.

The highest prices for category A over 65 and disability tickets are now £370, with top price for 19 to 23s at £350 and £160 for 12s to 18s.