Steve Cotterill hoping for some Shrewsbury 'lady luck'

Steve Cotterill

Town were left disappointed to claim just a point from a one-sided clash at mid-table Cambridge last time out, where they posted more than 20 efforts at goal.

Shrewsbury, who have netted 31 goals from 36 League One games, have carried attacking intent in recent games. Cotterill believes his side have been denied a share of Lady Luck and that other statistics show Town warrant better than 17th.

“We’ve been like this for a while, look back at those games, there was a lot made of us not winning, look back at all the draws, the 1-0 defeats, we didn’t deserve those,” Cotterill said when asked about his side’s flurry of chances.

“If you really look at those draws you’ll find there are enough games there we should’ve won.

“I reckon somewhere along the line we’re due a little rub of the green, I genuinely don’t think we’ve had that this season in any shape or form.

“I think we’re better statistically than where our league position sees us at this moment in time, the stats tell me that, but we’ve got to try to get there.

“While our stats for Saturday game’s will be good, we haven’t won it. But we’ve got to keep doing it, the same things. If we stop doing it, we’ll stop creating those chances – touching the ball over the line from a yard, two yards or six yards or whatever – we need to keep doing the same that has made us not only difficult to beat but a good team.”

Town welcome fourth-placed Oxford to Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday. They still have to face six of the top 10 in their final 10 games.